Twenty years after the first Cactus Cafe debuted in Glen Cove, and nine years after a second opened in Medford, a new location has opened on Old Shore Road in Port Washington. Bright and colorful, this is the largest of the three stores, said Brittany Koesling, general manager of the mini chain.

The three stores share the same menu and are open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight.

For breakfast (served until 11 a.m.), there are tacos ($2), quesadillas ($6) and burritos ($5) filled with scrambled egg plus chorizo, bacon, black beans and more, and platters such as huevos rancheros ($8).

The all-day menu features soups ($4.50) chili ($6.25), nachos ($7.75), smoked wings ($9.50 for a dozen), burritos grandes (most, $9), a dozen soft-corn tacos (most, $3), quesadillas and enchiladas ($7.25 to $9.75) plus Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken ($8 for a quarter, $16.50 for a whole), barbecued ribs ($10.50 for a half-rack) and arroz con pollo (chicken, $8.95), camarones (shrimp, $9.95) or carne (beef, $9.95).

At lunch, there are six $9 combo specials, and after 10 p.m., all burritos are $5.

Here’s a novel special: When there’s a full moon, tacos are $1 apiece from sunset to closing. (Limit: three per customer.)

Cactus Cafe Tex-Mex is at 19 Old Shore Rd., Port Washington, 516-570-6060; 2799 Rte. 112, Medford, 631-569-5307 and 214D Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove, 516-609-2623, cactuscafetexmex.com.