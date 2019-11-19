TODAY'S PAPER
Cafe Revue in Huntington expands breakfast menu

Café Revue in Huntington has expanded its breakfast menu to include a Greek yogurt parfait with pistachio granola. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
In the three-plus years that it’s been open, Cafe Revue in Huntington has been quietly been upping its game, and a new breakfast menu is the latest upgrade.

“Quietly” is the operative word here: Cafe Revue is tucked into the northeast corner of the iconc Book Revue, but it is so much more than a bookstore cafe. Homemade cookies and pastries are among Huntington’s best, savory items (soup, sandwiches and salads) are all terrific and no one in the village makes better espresso drinks (with Southdown coffee, no less) than the cafe’s managing partner, Carlos Romero.

Cafe Revue’s “all day egg sandwich” (two eggs, Cheddar and Pepper Jack cheeses, Benton’s bacon, avocado and sriracha aioli on homemade focaccia) is already a local hero. Now, joining the all-day-breakfast menu are an egg scramble (three eggs scrambled with onions and tomatoes, Gruyere and fresh herbs and served with focaccia wedges), Greek yogurt parfait (with fresh fruit, honey and housemade pistachio granola), Belgian Liege waffles topped with maple whipped cream, berries and cinnamon sugar) and, for the toothless carbo-phobes, the “green smoothie” (dark leafy greens, banana, almond milk and agave). Prices for breakfast items are $8 to $10.

Cafe Revue is open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and to 11 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

313 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-423-4455, raquetteriverbaking.com

