Buddy Valastro, star of TLC's "Cake Boss," is coming to Long Island. The 11th location of his Carlo's Bakery is scheduled to open in May at the Gallery at Westbury Plaza in Garden City, between Orvis and Elite Sports Authority.

Valastro got his start as a baker at his father's bakery, the original Carlo's in Hoboken, New Jersey. When the reality show "Cake Boss" premiered in 2009, he was catapulted into the pastry stratosphere, both for his elaborate cakes and his effusive, down-to-earth demeanor.

"Cake Boss" spawned the spinoff shows "Cake Boss: Next Great Baker" and "Buddy's Bakery Rescue," as well as five cookbooks and two stage shows (both of which he performed at NYCB Theatre at Westbury, in April 2012 and November 2013).

There are now eight Carlo's Bakeries -- six in New Jersey, one in Manhattan and one in Las Vegas -- said to sell 35,000 cookies, 24,000 cupcakes and 10,000 cannoli every week. Locations in Philadelphia and Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Connecticut are scheduled to open before the one on Long Island.

Most of the actual baking at Carlo's takes place in the company's 70,000-square-foot bakery in Jersey City. Spokesman Adam Bourcier said branch locations are supplied with baked cakes and cupcakes to be decorated on the premises. Cookie dough is frozen and baked off as needed; cannoli shells, made in New Jersey, are filled to order. Most of the cakes at Carlo's range between $24.95 to $49.95; cupcakes are $2 to $3 apiece.

The Cake Boss, Bourcier said, shows up at all the bakeries, whether to check on the elves or headline an event.