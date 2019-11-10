The Westbury Plaza shopping center is an eatery short after the recent closing of California Pizza Kitchen .

The Oct. 20 closure of the restaurant after 25 years of serving a variety of pizzas, soups, salads, pastas and more was confirmed by a restaurant representative, who said its “lease term has concluded.” No other details were provided.

California Pizza Kitchen has two other Long Island locations, at Walt Whitman mall at 160 Rte. 110 in Huntington Station (next to Macy's) and at the Smith Haven Mall at 618 Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove (across from Dick’s Sporting Goods).

And although pizza is a thing of the past at the Westbury Plaza, the shopping center offers other grub, at Olive Garden and Ruby Tuesday. Right across Old Country Road there’s Denny’s, Burger King and Boston Market and a Cajun Bucket is set to open, too.