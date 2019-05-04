For the beach communities tucked into the folds of Centerport, scones and Chinese takeout are easy to get. Basic provisions such as milk and eggs usually require a longer trek, though — a gap Callie’s Beach Cafe aims to bridge.

This spring, owner Matthew Schomburg opened the nautically themed Callie’s (named for his daughter) in the strip mall that also holds the Beach Pub and Blondies Bake Shop. It combines an airy, casual cafe and bar with a small market selling baby greens, milk and other basics. (Blind Bat Brewery is to open in the same shopping center later this year).

Late breakfasters can kick off the day with New England Coffee as well as breakfast sandwiches, frittatas, a melt or steak and eggs ($5 to $11). Later on, burgers, sandwiches and a ham and Swiss melt ($9 to $15) come to the fore. “I wanted a family of four to be able to get out for less than $80,” said Schomburg, who also owns a lacrosse coaching academy. Among the three burgers is the towering Leyton Beach burger topped with Cheddar, tomato, bacon and caramelized onions on a brioche bun; the simplest of the sandwiches is a layered grilled cheese sandwich (Cheddar, American, mozzarella) on Texas toast for $9.

Come happy hour (starting at 3 p.m. during the week), cheeseburgers, poutine and a fried chicken sandwich drop to $5; draft beers come from local brewers such as Northport’s Sand City Brewing Co., and Schomburg plans to soon add local wines to his wine rota. Lovers of frosé can score some here.

Provisions-wise, Callie’s sells a patchwork of basics (milk, eggs, cold cuts and sausage) and prepared foods (meat pies, lasagna); during the summer, Schomburg will target beachgoers with takeout buckets of fried chicken and “beach boxes” anchored by PB&J sandwiches.

Due to local restrictions, Callie’s relies mostly on takeout containers, paper cups and plastic stemware (glass is used for beer and wine); also for this reason, seating is slightly unconventional for the enormous space: A few couches, a communal table and a long wooden bar, but no traditional two- or four-tops.

Callie’s, which has free Wi-Fi, opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday to Friday and 9 a.m. on weekends; it is closed on Mondays for now, and stays open to varying times in the evening, with dinner specials written on a chalkboard.

Callie’s Beach Cafe, 109 Mill Dam Rd.., Centerport. 631-385-5099. calliescenterport.com