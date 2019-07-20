Carissa Waechter of Carissa’s The Bakery fame has opened her long-awaited second spot, a cafe/bakery on Pantigo Road in East Hampton.

The 3,500-square-foot space not only has room for increased production of her popular breads and pastries, but features a bake shop and restaurant as well.

You can stop by to pick up juniper baguettes, honey oat loaves, and Carissa’s signature pickled rye bread, along with raspberry rosewater croissants and apricot-almond snails.

Or stay for a breakfast menu that includes shakshuka, egg sandwiches, and savory oat and grain porridge.

For lunch, there are sandwiches, soups, salads and gelato, all available to go or to eat at a long communal table.

Right now, the bakeshop and cafe are open every day but Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with breakfast served from 8 to 2. Later in the season, there are plans to serve dinner, along with wine and cocktails.

The first Carissa’s location, at 68 Newtown Lane, will continue to offer signature breads and pastries as well as offering specialty cakes and pies.

Carissa’s the Bakery, 221 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton, 631-527-5996, carissasthebakery.com