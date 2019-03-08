March 9 rolls in as National Meatball Day, a food holiday that Carrabba's Italian Grill plans to celebrate with free meatballs.

Carrabba's, which has branches in Smithtown and Central Islip, plans to offer a free order of meatballs and ricotta on Saturday when dining-in guests order two entrees. The meatballs are cooked to order, simmered in tomato sauce, and capped with ricotta and Pecorino Romano cheeses.

Typical entrees at Carrabba's include chicken Marsala, chicken Parmesan, prosciutto-wrapped pork tenderloin, grilled pork chops, grilled salmon finished with tomato-basil vinaigrette; and pastas such as fettucine with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, and peas, shrimp-and-scallop linguine alla vodka, and, of course, spaghetti with meatballs. Entrees typically start in the mid-teens.

Carrabba's, headquartered in Tampa, was founded in Houston in 1986. There are more than 200 branches nationwide.

Carrabba's Italian Grill, 730 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown, 631-265-1304; 20 N. Research Place, Central Islip, 631-232-1070, carabbas.com