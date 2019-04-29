TODAY'S PAPER
Carvel offering 85-cent cones to celebrate 85th birthday

In honor of its 85th birthday, Carvel is

In honor of its 85th birthday, Carvel is offering 85-cent junior soft serve cones. Photo Credit: Carvel

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
It may be Carvel’s birthday, but its customers are the ones getting a gift this year.

In honor of its 85th birthday, the ice cream giant, on May 2, will offer  85-cent junior cups and cones in traditional chocolate or vanilla soft-serve flavors, in addition to its nontraditional flavors, including cold brew coffee and more. Promotion runs all day; one per person.

But that’s not all.

The love child of the unusual collaboration between Carvel and Captain Lawrence Brewing, “cookie puss milkshake IPA," is being rereleased.

It will be “brewed with Carvel’s vanilla ice cream, giving it a rich, full-body taste and texture,” a press statement said.

Click here to find a participating location near you. 

Click here for a full list of locations selling the stout.

