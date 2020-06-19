TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Long Island catering halls with restaurants offering outdoor dining

The lamb poterhouse chops at OHK inside Oheka

The lamb poterhouse chops at OHK inside Oheka Castle. Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
Print

Pandemic-weary Islanders cry out from every town and hamlet: Why can’t I have tonight’s dinner catered? OK, we can’t help you there. But you can eat in a catering hall. These days, all over the Island, venues formerly dedicated to weddings and other special events are finding themselves pivoting — sometimes throwing the doors of their restaurants open to the public for the first time, sometimes vigorously promoting what was already an option. Here are just a few of the halls currently offering outdoor dining, weather permitting. Call for updated operating hours and reservations. The latter are almost always a must.

Mansion at Timber Point (398 Great River Rd., Great River): Breakfast, lunch and dinner are on offer at this estate's Grill Room overlooking Great South Bay. Highlights include a half-pound burger ($10.50), roast beef melt ($9.75), and an open-faced grilled cheese with bacon and tomato ($7.95). Open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. More info: 631-581-0022, lessings.com

Fox Hollow (7725 Jericho Tpke, Woodbury): Fine dining at lunch and dinner is the specialty at this Scotto Brothers eatery on the grounds of an eight-acre estate. The focus is on Italian: linguine with clam sauce ($19), salmon bruschetta ($23) and branzino all’espresso ($30) are among the highlights. Open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. More info: 516-802-7501, thefoxhollow.com

Old Westbury Hebrew Congregation (21 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury): Perhaps the most dramatic conversion of any on the Island, this catering hall has been turned into a kosher drive-in restaurant with outdoor seating and carhop service. Full lunches and dinners with sides are offered either to-go or at one of several picnic tables on-site, and include barbecue brisket totchos ($39.95), a dino rib special ($49.95) and lamb lolly chops ($54.95). Open Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. More info: 516-997-4000, ramcaterers.com/drivein

Oheka Castle (135 West Gate Dr., Huntington): It’s not news that this magnificent venue’s OHK Bar & Restaurant is open to the public (these days for dining, pickup and delivery) but the setting remains spectacular with a menu that includes crab cakes ($24), filet mignon French dip ($22) and blackened swordfish ($40). Open Sunday through Thursday noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 9 p.m. More info: 631-659-1350, oheka.com

Mansion at Oyster Bay (1 Southwoods Rd., Woodbury): The on-site Clubhouse Grille at this Gold Coast estate offers lunch and dinner, along with a small menu that includes the Mansion chopped salad ($9), a barbecue brisket hero ($12), and a corned beef/pastrami Reuben ($12). Open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. More info: 516-921-5707, lessings.com

Bethpage Public House (99 Quaker Meeting House Rd., Farmingdale): Among the al fresco lunch and dinner offerings at this popular wedding venue are a fig-and-goat-cheese pizza ($14), a lobster roll ($18), and an Asian chicken salad ($12). Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info: 516-927-8380, lessings.com

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Pan-fried pork-shrimp-chive dumplings at Zouji Dumpling House in New Northern Chinese eatery focuses on dumplings
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
Fried calamari piadini with zucchini, artichoke, frisee, cherry Does Melville's huge new Italian spot live up to the hype?
The provolone-draped picanha burger is available on the Why you need to grab a seat in the bar at this new Brazilian steakhouse
The chapli kebab features patties of smartly seasoned New modest halal spot turns out savory grilled kebabs
A whole rotisserie chicken is served with rice New Wantagh eatery offers large portions at great prices
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search