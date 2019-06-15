TODAY'S PAPER
Kannoli Kraze in North Massapequa teams up with Cavit for wine-infused cannoli

Cavit Wines and Kannoli Kraze in North Massapequa

Cavit Wines and Kannoli Kraze in North Massapequa created a wine-infused cannoli. Photo Credit: Nathaniel Johnston Photography

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Has Kannoli Kraze started a new cannoli craze? 

The North Massapequa cafe, formerly known as Kannoli Kings, has teamed with Cavit Wines, an Italian brand, to create pinot grigio-infused cannoli, available now through June 30.

The Italian pastry is offered three ways: traditional full-size, $5, or mini cannoli, $2; a cannoli cake cup, $5, and a cannoli pop, $5. The wine-infused treats are available for shipping nationwide. Go to 1800kannoli.com for more info.

Aside from its latest indulgence, Kannoli Kraze offers a variety of sweet and savory cannoli, including Reese's peanut butter, birthday cake, Oreo explosion, truffle bacon mac and cheese and barbecue chicken. A create-your- own option is also available, as are grahamwiches -- cannoli cream between two chocolate covered graham crackers -- as well as rolls, cups and sticks.

Kannoli Kraze is at 830 N. Broadway in North Massapequa. 516-590-7179.

