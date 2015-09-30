Sandbar, celebrated Long Island chef Guy Reuge's long-awaited New American and seafood restaurant, has just opened in Cold Spring Harbor.

Reuge, whose Mirabelle restaurant at the Three Village Inn earned a four-star rating in Newsday, is executive chef; Eric Werner, chef de cuisine. Reuge created the menu of local food, seafood specialties, and tavern dishes. Werner is in charge of the day-to-day preparations.

Reuge has been a semifinalist five times for best-chef-in-the-northeast honors from the James Beard Foundation. In 2006, Reuge was awarded the "Silver Toque" and chef-of-the-year title by the Maitres Cuisiniers de France. Previous winners have included star chefs Jacques Pepin, Daniel Boulud and Andre Soltner.

The major makeover of the site that once housed Wyland's Country Kitchen, Bedlam Street, and Charlotte's Bistro delivers a dining room with a coastal caste, weathered oak walls, a mahogany bar and a Moroccan-tiled foyer. Paintings of the harbor by local artists decorate the 91-seat main dining area.

Expect appetizers such as crab cake remoulade, tuna tartare. duck tacos, and a daily foie gras preparation; Long Island clam chowder with dill crackers; kale salad with pancetta, dried fruit, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese shavings; and goat cheese salad.

Main dishes take in grilled swordfish with fall ratatouille and lemon aioli; seared scallops with butternut squash risotto; Long Island duck with cabbage, bacon, and apricot sauce; dry-aged strip steak; filet mignon; the Sandbar cheeseburger with Cheddar and bacon-onion marmalade; and chicken Parmesan.

Sandbar also offers a bar menu with Long Island lobster roll, sliced steak sandwich, and grilled Swiss cheese and ham sandwich with Mornay sauce. Reuge's classic ginger-almond tart and chocolate mousse cake with caramel ice cream are among the desserts.

The price range for dinner main courses is $14 to $46; lunch, $14 to $24. The bar menu ranges from $6 to $20.

Sandbar is the ninth restaurant of Lessing's Hospitality Inc., which also operates Mirabelle and Mirabelle Tavern. It's open for dinner Monday to Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m. Lunch is served Monday to Friday, noon to 3 p.m. The bar menu goes from noon to midnight.

Sandbar, 55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor; 631-498-6188. lessings.com