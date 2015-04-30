TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
43° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants
By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Ceretto wine tasting at Spuntino in Garden City

Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas is in

Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas is in Westbury Plaza in Garden City. Photo Credit: Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas

Print

Wines from Ceretto, one of Piedmont's pioneering producers, will highlight a May 4 dinner at Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Garden City.

Tickets for the Monday dinner are $49 per person. Dinner starts at 7 p.m.

Executive chef Ryan Keough will prepare a five-course dinner, each course paired with a Ceretto wine.

His menu includes roasted beet salad, matched with the 2013 Langhe Arneis Blange; beef carpaccio, with the 2013 Dolcetto d'Alba Rossana; cacio e pepe with roasted morels, with a 2011 Barbaresco; Montauk striped bass with a Port reduction, porcini, fava beans and truffled pea-tendril salad, alongside a 2010 Barolo; and a Nutella budino, with the 2013 Moscato d'Asti.

Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling the restaurant.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, 1002 Old Country Rd. (The Gallery at Westbury Plaza), Garden City; 516-228-5400.

By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer