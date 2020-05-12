Applebee's, Moe's and more chains offering deals on family meals
By choice or necessity, many Island families are economizing these days, cutting spending on everything, food included. America’s chain restaurants know this, and many are responding by offering bargain meals for families, which they usually define as two adults and two children. While not always the healthiest option, such deals are often the most convenient, and that matters, too. Below are family meals for delivery or takeout at some of the area's most popular chains, listed in order of lowest to highest cost per person. Note that some are limited-time offers and may or may not come with free delivery. Prices were correct at time of publication.
KFC
WHAT IT'S CALLED Family Fill-up
FEEDS 8 (or one family of four twice)
PRICE $30 ($3.75 per person)
DETAILS Families can get two meals at once with the chicken chain’s promotion. Each consists of some combination of chicken and tenders (e.g., 8 pieces, 12 tenders), along with two large servings of mashed potatoes and gravy, one large serving of coleslaw and four biscuits.
PANERA BREAD
WHAT IT'S CALLED Family Feast with Mac
FEEDS 4-6
PRICE $31 ($5.15-$7.75 per person)
DETAILS Two half-sandwiches, two kid-size sandwiches, large salad, large mac ’n cheese, and one full-size baguette.
TACO BELL
WHAT IT'S CALLED At-Home Taco Bar
FEEDS 4
PRICE $25 ($6.25 per person)
DETAILS Think of it as DIY fast food. Family meal consists of 8 flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, nacho chips, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, Cheddar cheese and sour cream.
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
WHAT IT'S CALLED Build Your Own Taco Kit
FEEDS 4-6
PRICE $39.99 ($6.67-$10 per person)
DETAILS Meals consist of 12 tortillas, two proteins of your choice, lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso. Chips and salsa also included.
OLIVE GARDEN
WHAT IT'S CALLED Family-Style Lasagna Bundle
FEEDS Up to 8
PRICE $68 ($8.50 per person)
DETAILS Family-size lasagna, large house salad, 12 breadsticks and one 2-liter beverage.
DENNY’S
WHAT IT'S CALLED Build Your Own Burger Pack
FEEDS 4
PRICE $33.99 ($8.50 per person)
DETAILS Four burgers along with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and condiments, plus a large order of wavy-cut fries.
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
WHAT IT'S CALLED Family Bundle
FEEDS 4
PRICE $39.99 ($10 per person)
DETAILS It's 20 bone-in wings and 20 boneless ones with your choice of sauces, along with a basket of fries.
IHOP
WHAT IT'S CALLED Breakfast Family Feast with Pancakes
FEEDS 4
PRICE $40 (or $10 per person)
DETAILS Four servings of scrambled eggs and hash browns, 8 strips of bacon, 8 sausage links and 8 buttermilk pancakes
APPLEBEE’S
WHAT IT'S CALLED Riblets Family Bundle
FEEDS 6
PRICE $64.99 (or $10.83 per person)
DETAILS Family-size portion of rib meat, spinach and artichoke dip, Caesar salad, mac ’n cheese, fries and slaw.
PF CHANG’S
WHAT IT'S CALLED Family Meal for Four
FEEDS 4
PRICE $52 ($13 per person)
DETAILS Your choice of two entrees, one order of lettuce wraps, rice or noodles and soup.
TGIF
WHAT IT'S CALLED Friday’s Favorite Box
FEEDS 5
PRICE $71.49 ($14.30 per person)
DETAILS Five servings of pasta Alfredo with Cajun shrimp and grilled chicken, garlic breadsticks, choice of salad and half-gallon beverage.
