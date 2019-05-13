TODAY'S PAPER
Sandwich chain Charleys Philly Steaks to open at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park

Charleys Philly Steaks, serving hot sandwiches and gourmet fries, is slated to open by the end of May at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. Photo Credit: Charleys Philly Steaks

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Charleys Philly Steaks, which already has seven Long Island locations, is adding another — at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. The chain’s Long Island locations are exclusively at malls.

Franchisee Jerry Li, who also owns the restaurants at Roosevelt Field, Westfield Sunrise and Westfield South Shore malls, is slated to open the new outlet at the end of this month.

The fast-casual restaurant seats about 20 patrons and serves made-to-order hot sandwiches. Its menu includes a variety of Philly steaks (original, pepperoni, bacon and jalapeño), chicken Phillys (original, California, Buffalo and teriyaki) and grilled deli Phillys (Italian deluxe, veggie delight, turkey Cheddar melt and ultimate club). In addition to original (plain) French fries, loaded gourmet fries come in five varieties: cheese, cheese and bacon, ultimate, nacho deluxe and jalapeño pepper. Signature lemonades are available in original, peach, strawberry and blueberry.

Situated next to Regal Cinemas, the new Charleys’ neighbors include China Max, Johnny Rockets, Pizza Rev, Chipotle and Blimpie/Häagen-Dazs.

Charleys Philly Steaks is at 152 The Arches Circle, Suite 1026, Deer Park. charleys.com

Other locations are at Green Acres Mall (2044 Green Acres Mall, Suite 220, Valley Stream), Smith Haven Mall (313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove), Tanger Outlets (1316 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead), Westfield South Shore mall (1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bayshore), Westfield Sunrise Mall (1 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa), Broadway Commons Mall (358 N. Broadway, Hicksville) and Roosevelt Field mall (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City).

