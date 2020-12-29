TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Charred Brick Oven opens in Seaford

The mortadella pizza with pistachios and Buffalo mozzarella

The mortadella pizza with pistachios and Buffalo mozzarella at Charred Brick Oven in Seaford. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

I can't say I was pleased to hear that Charred Brick Oven had opened in Seaford in November. I was finalizing my annual roundup of Long Island’s best artisanal pizzas, was sampling up to three pies a day, and had no desire to add another candidate to the list.

Well, I’m glad I pushed through my resistance because Charred is making some of the best pizzas around. Pizzaiolo Lorenzo Montesanto spun pies at Eataly in Manhattan before landing in Seaford. His Margherita is textbook Neapolitan, with its puffy, leopard-spotted crust. For sheer overindulgence, get the mortadella pie wherein slices of the imported sausage are draped over a white pie then lavished with stracciatella, chopped pistachios, arugula and pistachio cream. In all, there are 14 pizzas to choose from ($14 to $21), all of which can also be ordered with a cauliflower crust for an extra $3.

Charred takes over Seaford Lobster Shack (est. 2015), whose menu blended fish-house archetypes (clam chowder, lobster rolls, fish and chips) with Italian-American favorites (clams oreganata, linguine with clam sauce) and newfangled classics (coconut shrimp, lobster mac and cheese). Owner Greg Garofalo said that running a fish restaurant in the current climate was tough. "Serving seafood is very expensive. Right now people don’t want to be spending $200 at Lobster Shack but are happy to spend $15 on a pizza. And the takeout is tremendous." (Garofalo is also the owner of Puglia’s Italian Steakhouse, which opened in 2018 a few doors east.)

The pizza oven dominates the dining room of Charred. In the kitchen is Stefano Bellato, who has worked with Garofalo for more than a decade. His menu features Italian favorites such as mozzarella in carrozza, fritto misto, pappardelle with oxtail ragù, burrata ravioli and mezza rigatoni with grape tomatoes, walnuts and olives. There are also heros, salads, cheese boards, wings and a 10-ounce burger.

Charred Brick Oven is at 3915 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-586-8617.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Latest reviews

A classic ramen bowl with chicken, wood-ear mushrooms, New LI ramen shop takes unconventional approach to noodles
The King eggroll with steak at Mogu Modern Our top LI restaurant experiences of 2020
Lobster pasta dish is among the menu items LI restaurants offering New Year's Eve food, drink packages
An undated photo made available by the Pompeii Mallard to go? Dig of Pompeii fast-food place reveals tastes
Philly Pretzel Factory now has a Rocky Point Pretzel chain opens Rocky Point location
An elderly man walks along a nearly empty No cafes, no tourists: Virus empties streets of old Athens
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search