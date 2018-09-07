Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Cheeburger Cheeburger closes last Long Island location, in Farmingdale 

The chain had a sock-hop '50s theme and was popular with a young crowd.

The one-pounder cheeseburger at the now-closed Long Island

The one-pounder cheeseburger at the now-closed Long Island Cheeburger Cheeburger chain in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Newsday/Rebecca Cooney

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
The Farmingdale location of Cheeburger Cheeburger has served its last burger in the Airport Plaza shopping center, across from Stew Leonard's. This site was the last Cheeburger Cheeburger on Long Island. 

The shuttering came years after closings in Port Washington, Plainview and Great Neck.

The Farmingdale location “closed prior to the new ownership group that took over the brand several months ago,” according to Kim Miller, a spokeswoman  for Cheeburger Cheeburger. 

The sock-hop '50s-themed franchise was popular with a young crowd and was known for its burgers, ranging in size from 1/4 pound to 1 pound. Toppings included a variety of cheeses, including feta, pepper Jack and Bleu; classic fixings like lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion; and “premium toppings,” which included fried egg, grilled pineapple and portobello mushroom. Hand-cut fries and milkshakes were trademark items, too.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story omitted the Port Washington location.

