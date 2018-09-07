The Farmingdale location of Cheeburger Cheeburger has served its last burger in the Airport Plaza shopping center, across from Stew Leonard's. This site was the last Cheeburger Cheeburger on Long Island.

The shuttering came years after closings in Port Washington, Plainview and Great Neck.

The Farmingdale location “closed prior to the new ownership group that took over the brand several months ago,” according to Kim Miller, a spokeswoman for Cheeburger Cheeburger.

The sock-hop '50s-themed franchise was popular with a young crowd and was known for its burgers, ranging in size from 1/4 pound to 1 pound. Toppings included a variety of cheeses, including feta, pepper Jack and Bleu; classic fixings like lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion; and “premium toppings,” which included fried egg, grilled pineapple and portobello mushroom. Hand-cut fries and milkshakes were trademark items, too.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story omitted the Port Washington location.