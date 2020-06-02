TODAY'S PAPER
The Cheesecake Factory giving away free slice of cake

Adam's peanut butter cup fudge ripple cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory, which has four Long Island locations. Credit: The Cheesecake Factory

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
It’s National Candy Month and The Cheesecake Factory is giving away a free slice of candy-themed cheesecake to celebrate.

The deal, valid through Sunday, is offered on orders of $30 or more that are placed on its website or the food delivery service, DoorDash. Customers must use the code “CANDYSLICE.”

Customers can choose from cheesecake favorites such as Godiva chocolate or Reese’s peanut butter chocolate, or Adam’s peanut butter cup fudge ripple, Hershey’s chocolate bar or the very cherry Ghirardelli chocolate. Ingredients for these and a list of its full line of cheesecakes can be found here.

Although the chain's typically large menu is currently limited due to the coronavirus, offerings still include a fair number of flatbreads, salads, burgers, sandwiches and pasta and seafood dishes.

There are four Cheesecake Factory locations on Long Island. Find the nearest one.

