LifestyleRestaurants

The Cheesecake Factory to host online cooking demo

Learn how to make The Cheesecake Factory's lemon

Learn how to make The Cheesecake Factory's lemon ricotta pancakes during a live cooking demo. Credit: The Cheesecake Factory

By Joann Vaglica
The Cheesecake Factory is hosting its first-ever virtual cooking class with Donald Moore, the chain’s chief culinary officer — and it comes just in time for Mother's Day.

During the cooking demo, hosted on the company's Facebook page Thursday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Moore will cook up the chain’s popular lemon ricotta pancakes as well as a new menu item — pasta with chicken and broccoli. In between, the chef will also answer viewer questions.

“With so many people cooking at home right now, we thought this would be a perfect time to showcase a couple of our signature recipes that our guests could make at home for their loved ones on Mother’s Day," said Moore. "I’m really excited to share these recipes; the lemon-ricotta pancakes is one of our most popular weekend brunch dishes, and this will be the first time that we share the recipe for our new chicken and broccoli pasta."

The 30-minute demo is free and no registration is required. The pancakes require 10 ingredients, including pantry staples such as all-purpose flour, baking powder, sugar and oil — the pasta calls for a few more: rigatoni, chicken and broccoli for starters, plus several seasonings, including salt, pepper and lemon zest. Find the full list of ingredients here.

Typically, the brunch dish costs $10.95 and has 1680 calories, whereas the rigatoni dish costs $16.95 and has 1360 calories. Keep in mind prices may vary depending on location.

