After two seasons in the food truck business, chef-owners Cody Kilroy and James Christiano took the leap and turned their mobile concept into a brick-and-mortar one. Cheezly’s, a new fast casual spot devoted to all things cheese, opened at Centereach Square shopping mall.

The eatery puts a cheesy twist on the build-your-own model, similar to a Chipotle or Subway, where customers pick a base (here, it's macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese or cheesy chips), one protein (bacon, chicken, barbecue pulled pork, shredded beef or vegetables), and unlimited toppings (pickles, crushed Doritos, blue cheese crumbles, jalapeño peppers and more). Entrees, which cost between $6.99 and $8.89, are then topped with a sauce (including ranch, sour cream, honey mustard and Buffalo).

The menu also offers add-ons, each for an additional 99 cents, that include “Famous Boom Boom Slaw,” Cheezly’s signature cheese sauce (a proprietary recipe that’s made with a melted American Cheddar base), and crispy fried onions. Pretzel bites ($2.99-$6.99), cheese curds ($4.99) and cheesy chips ($2.99) make up the rest of the menu.

Former Mount Sinai firefighters Kilroy and Christiano started Cheezly’s food truck in April 2018 after stints at fast-food chains such as McDonald’s and Subway, and at restaurants like the now-closed La Casa Pizza & Restaurant in Miller Place, Pace's Steakhouse, when it was in Port Jefferson, and Cafe Spiga in Mount Sinai.

Don't expect to see their food truck in its usual location in Port Jefferson Station. The business partners now plan on operating it only for special events, festivals and catering.

Cheezly’s is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 631-202-9763. cheezlys.com.