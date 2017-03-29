TODAY'S PAPER
Chefs on the Boulevard in Massapequa Park now serving famous spinach pizza

A spinach pizza that once appeared on the Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," is now being served up at Chefs on the Boulevard in Massapequa Park. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

For years, the only way to taste a spinach pizza that once landed on the Food Network show “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” was to trek to Chefs of New York in East Northport.

Now, the pie, which was once praised by Newsday for its “creamy, cheesy, garlicky opulence,” has debuted in Massapequa Park at Chefs on the Boulevard -- formerly Mary’s Pizza and Pasta, which was purchased and renovated by the Alfano family, owners of both spots.

“We took the menu from [Chefs of New York] and condensed it,” Michael Alfano said. At the 50-seat Chefs on the Boulevard, “It’s simpler. We’re focusing on craft beers with pizza, as well as wraps, burgers, heros, and panini.”

It’s a coming home of sorts for Alfano. When he was courting his wife, Linda, he began working at Massapequa’s Dee’s Pizza, a local mainstay run by Linda’s father, Vincent Iamunno. After learning the pizza ropes, he opened Chefs of New York in 1988, and his spinach pizza became a favorite of television food personality Adam Gertler.

Late last spring, Alfano, along with his son, Michael, and wife, Linda, took over Mary’s Pizza & Pasta, keeping it open while they plotted its reinvention. Almost a year later, the Alfanos have created an “urban look,” said the elder Alfano, and plan to open front and back patios when the warmer weather arrives. Peroni and a rotating seasonal beer from Montauk Brewing Co. are among the four taps.

Chefs on the Boulevard is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is open on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hours are subject to change during the summer.

Chefs on the Boulevard, 1026 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park. 516-798-6100

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

