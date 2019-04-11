Adding to the growing ranks of poke bowl spots on Long Island comes Chen’s Poke in Mineola. The restaurant, opened last week by the owners of Poketo in Merrick, is in a highly trafficked area across the street from the Nassau County Courthouse.

Here, poke bowls come in two sizes: small (including two “mains”) for $10.95 and large (including three “mains”) for $12.95. The concept is similar to Moe’s or Chipotle, where customers choose a base (white or brown rice, romaine lettuce and spring mix, zucchini noodles or a burrito wrap), one or more mains (choices include tuna, shrimp, crab, tofu and chicken) and “mix-ins,” (such as onion, edamame, cucumber, cilantro and corn.) Next come sauces — spicy mayo, ponzu, wasabi dressing, sweet chili or eel sauce, and toppings, like tomato, ginger, avocado, wonton chips and mixed nuts.

There are also six signature bowls, including the cluck chicken bowl (chicken, corn, cilantro, radish, carrot, broccoli, sesame oil, spicy mayo and crispy onion; $9.95) and Hawaii style bowl (tuna, salmon, crab, edamame, sweet onion, cucumber, masago, ponzu sauce and crispy onion; $12.95.) Signature bowls range from $9.95 to $13.95.

Aside from poke bowls, the restaurant offers salad and soup, in addition to sodas, coffee and bubble tea.

The aesthetics of this Hawaiian/Japanese-food restaurant lend themselves to Instagram: There are at least four interior walls that would make perfect backdrops for photos, and abundant sunlight shines in through the windows. Patrons can sit at the L-shaped counter, which seats eight and overlooks Old Country Road, or at one of two round tables, which seat four apiece.

Chen’s Poke is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., except Sundays, from noon to 9 p.m.

Chen’s Poke is at 106 Old Country Rd. in Mineola; 516-815-8888; chenspoke.com