Cherry Valley Sandwich Shop closes in Rockville Centre, plans to reopen with new menu

At Cherry Valley Sandwich Shop in Rockville Centre, the "Chubby Joe" featured hot roast beef, mozzarella, bacon and Peter Luger steak sauce on a toasted garlic hero. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Cherry Valley, the late-night sandwich shop that opened in Rockville Centre in November, shut its doors on April 4. The location had the same owners as the original Cherry Valley in Whitestone, Queens, (est. 1979) and a second store in Hempstead (2004), but was managed by a franchisee.

The shop certainly made a splash when it opened. The cavernous dining room — whose wall of windows fronted Sunrise Highway — had a bright-grungy vibe with its carefully graffitied walls and industrial seating. The fare was equally brash: more than three dozen overstuffed heros and sandwiches, among them the “Chubby Joe” with hot roast beef, mozzarella, bacon and Peter Luger sauce on a toasted garlic hero; and the “Fat Attack” with grilled steak, grilled onions, American cheese, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, bacon, fries and, of course, a fried egg. It was open until 2 a.m. on weekdays and around the clock on weekends.

On April 4, the shop posted on its Facebook page, “We’re on a brief hiatus. We will be closed for renovations for two weeks and returning with a new menu, new staff and new management.”

Reached at the Whitestone store, partner Daniel Munoz said that in addition to reopening the Rockville Centre store, a Long Beach location would also open in the next few months.

We will keep you posted.

Cherry Valley Sandwich Shop, 216 Sunrise Hwy., 516-992-2029, cherryvalleyrvc.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

