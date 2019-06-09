Cherry Valley, the iconic sandwich shop with branches in Whitestone, Queens (established in 1979) and West Hempstead (2004) is headed to the beach for the summer — and beyond. Max Feinberg, a local restaurateur, worked with the owners of the original stores “to expand the brand” to this third location.

Lavishly stuffed heros include the Weidman Cheat Day (named for former UFC middleweight champion and Baldin native, Chris Weidman) made with fried chicken cutlet, American cheese, bacon, Russian dressing and hot sauce; the Breezey Bomber (hot roast beef, melted mozzarella and American, waffle fries, gravy and mozzarella sticks on a garlic hero) and the Godfather (provolone, sopressata, prosciutto, salami, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing). The 21 heros and 13 similarly extravagant wraps range from $11 to $13. There are also salads and burgers.

But wait there’s more. Sharing the West Beech Street space (which had formerly been Slices & Ices and, before that, Caffe Spiaggia) is a mini-outpost of The Lemon Ice King of Corona where you’ll find more than 30 hand-scooped Italian ices. (A small cup is $4; medium, $5, large, $6; pint, $9).

Feinberg first encountered the overstuffed Cherry Valley sandwiches on jaunts from Manhattan to his parents’ ancestral homeland near Whitestone, and the relationship deepened during his time at St. Johns University in Jamaica. He fell in love with The Lemon Ice King before and after games at Shea Stadium and, now, Citi Field. He didn’t set out to honor two Queens culinary titans, but, he noted, “I guess that’s what we’ve done.”

Feinberg is part of the loose partnership that owns the Rockville Centre restaurants, Mesita and Parlay. He was also involved in the short-lived Cherry Valley Sandwich Shop on Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre (Nov. 2018 to April 2019) and says that there are no plans to reopen that establishment.

Cherry Valley Sandwich Shop is primarily takeout but there are picnic tables out front. It’s open from a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday, to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

831 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516-600-9406, cherryvalleylb.com