Chick-fil-A is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day by giving away free food on Tuesday, July 10.

Adult customers who dress up in a cow costume, or wear a cow-spotted accessory, will get a free entree until 7 p.m. Options include the Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich, the Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap, Chick-n-Strips and more.

Children can also participate and are rewarded with a free kid’s meal.

The event is based on the fast food chain's cow-themed advertising campaign, which started in 1995 and features the farm animals encouraging customers to “Eat Mor Chikin.”

Chick-fil-A has three Long Island locations in Commack (656 Commack Rd.), Hicksville (1401 Broadway Mall) and Port Jefferson Station (5184 Nesconset Hwy.).