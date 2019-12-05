A fast-food chicken showdown is brewing in Farmingdale. Chick-fil-A opens its latest establishment Thursday, marking it the chicken chain’s sixth Long Island location.

Less than two miles down Route 110, Long Island’s first location of the chicken chain PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality) opened in July.

Aside from its famous chicken sandwich, the menu includes nuggets, strips and wraps, plus salads, soup and fries. This location is also among those introducing a new macaroni and cheese dish featuring a blend of Cheddar, Parmesan and Romano cheeses.

A full breakfast lineup also is available from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with such offerings as chicken biscuits, grilled egg white sandwiches, sunflower-multigrain bagels and Greek yogurt parfaits.

The restaurant seats 102 patrons and has a two-story playground and 16-seat outdoor patio. It joins existing Chick-fil-A locations in Westbury, Hicksville, Commack, Garden City and Port Jefferson Station.

Chick-fil-A is located at 1991 Broadhollow Rd. in Farmingdale. It’s open Mondays to Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. chick-fil-a.com