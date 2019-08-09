Chick-fil-A, the chicken-sandwich chain, is preparing to open a branch in Farmingdale.

No opening date has been set yet. It would follow the scheduled opening in September of a Chick-fil-A in Westbury.

The Farmingdale Chick-fil-A will be at 1991 Broadhollow Rd. and 33 Gazza Blvd., where signage announces the newcomer-in-progress. In Westbury, Chick-fil-A will be at 1530 Old Country Rd.

These locations would join Chick-fil-A establishments in Hicksville, Commack, Garden City and Port Jefferson Station. There's also a Chick-fil-A in Elmhurst, Queens.

The fast-food chain's repertoire includes the very popular, pressure-cooked chicken sandwiches. The newest sandwich is the grilled "smokehouse BBQ bacon" version.

Mainstays include spicy grilled chicken, and a grilled chicken club; as well as chicken nuggets, grilled or fried; "chick-n-strips;" breakfast biscuits and bagels; and milkshakes and frosted lemonade.

For more information, visit chick-fil-a.com