TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Chick-fil-A plans two Long Island locations

Chick-fil-a's fried chicken sandwich.

Chick-fil-a's fried chicken sandwich. Photo Credit: Ed Betz

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Chick-fil-A, the chicken-sandwich chain, is preparing to open a branch in Farmingdale.

No opening date has been set yet. It would follow the scheduled opening in September of a Chick-fil-A in Westbury.

The Farmingdale Chick-fil-A will be at 1991 Broadhollow Rd. and 33 Gazza Blvd., where signage announces the newcomer-in-progress. In Westbury, Chick-fil-A will be at 1530 Old Country Rd.

These locations would join Chick-fil-A establishments in Hicksville, Commack, Garden City and Port Jefferson Station. There's also a Chick-fil-A in Elmhurst, Queens.

The fast-food chain's repertoire includes the very popular, pressure-cooked chicken sandwiches. The newest sandwich is the grilled "smokehouse BBQ bacon" version.

Mainstays include spicy grilled chicken, and a grilled chicken club; as well as chicken nuggets, grilled or fried; "chick-n-strips;" breakfast biscuits and bagels; and milkshakes and frosted lemonade.

For more information, visit chick-fil-a.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

A local version of cioppino is served at Landmark LI eatery offers good food, live music
Mucver, or zucchini pancakes, are pan fried with West Babylon eatery offers consistent, elegant Turkish dining
Roasted tilefish with vinegar-braised leeks, chive blossom and Seafood spot is year's grandest East End opening
Lobster and mango salad at Anker in Greenport. Gorgeous Greenport eatery interprets seafood in new ways
Coconut tres leches cake, with coconut custard, strawberries Fresh, inspired Mexican eatery earns 3.5 stars
The Inferno burger at Prohibition Kitchen in Port LI eatery impresses with Instagram-friendly dishes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search