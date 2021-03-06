Chick-fil-A opens in Smithtown

In a time when chicken sandwiches are thriving across the Island, it's only fitting for Chick-fil-A to open its seventh local location, in Smithtown.

Long Island native Bryan Beasley, who also franchises the Atlanta-based chain’s Commack spot, opened March 4 as a drive-thru only establishment.

Aside from its signature pressure-cooked chicken sandwiches, the menu includes nuggets (pressure cooked and grilled), wraps, salads, soup, fries and macaroni and cheese, among other fast food staples. This location is among those introducing its newest grilled spicy chicken deluxe sandwich (spicy grilled chicken on a toasted multigrain brioche bun, topped with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato).

A full breakfast lineup also is available from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with such offerings as chicken biscuits, grilled chicken and egg white sandwiches, sunflower-multigrain bagels and Greek yogurt parfaits.

With its opening, Chick-fil-A will give 100 workers at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center free food for one year, replacing its traditional grand opening celebration. It will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America, with funds being distributed within Smithtown to help fight hunger.

Chick-fil-A is at 530 Smithtown Bypass in Smithtown. It’s open Mondays to Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Garden City, Westbury, Hicksville, Farmingdale and Port Jefferson Station also have Chick-fil-As. chick-fil-a.com