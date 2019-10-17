By the time you read this, there will be a grand total of five Chick-fil-A restaurants on the Island, the latest of which is on Old Country Road in Westbury. That store is scheduled to open at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

As is customary, the store is hosting a grand opening celebration featuring its First 100 Red Carpet Rollout (aka, the free-chicken-for-a-year promotion), although in this particular case — again, by the time Long Islanders read this — that opportunity will have been missed. According to the Westbury eatery’s Facebook page, those interested in participating in the promotion were asked to register last evening.

Fear not, however, because a sixth Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open in November, at 1991 Broadhollow Rd. in Farmingdale. Over the next few weeks, check back here to discover the restaurant's exact opening date, as well as a list of ZIP codes whose residents will be eligible to participate in the rollout.

The newest Chick-fil-A is at 1530 Old Country Rd., in Westbury, 516-222-2530, chick-fil-a.com. Regular hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.