TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants
By JOAN REMINICK

Chicken's Road in Bellmore reopens after fire

Rotisserie chicken with arepitas (mini corn cakes) and

Rotisserie chicken with arepitas (mini corn cakes) and fried plantains at Chicken's Road in Bellmore Photo Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick

Print

If you’ve been hankering for the Venezuelan-style rotisserie chicken served at Chicken’s Road in Bellmore, you’ll be happy to hear that the counter-serve eatery, sidelined by a kitchen fire in December, just reopened.

Owner Wang Wong said that on Saturday, Feb. 20, the place will offer free samples of its empanadas and tres leches cake to mark the occasion.

Recommended items include gallo rice, a hybrid Chinese-South American stir fry that combines rice, chicken, pork and vegetables with Venezuelan seasonings and pernil, softly shredded roasted pork in its own juices. Get it as a main dish or sandwich.

Chicken's Road is at 2975 Merrick Rd., Bellmore, 516-221-5222.

By JOAN REMINICK

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer