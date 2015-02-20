Chicken's Road in Bellmore reopens after fire

If you’ve been hankering for the Venezuelan-style rotisserie chicken served at Chicken’s Road in Bellmore, you’ll be happy to hear that the counter-serve eatery, sidelined by a kitchen fire in December, just reopened.

Owner Wang Wong said that on Saturday, Feb. 20, the place will offer free samples of its empanadas and tres leches cake to mark the occasion.

Recommended items include gallo rice, a hybrid Chinese-South American stir fry that combines rice, chicken, pork and vegetables with Venezuelan seasonings and pernil, softly shredded roasted pork in its own juices. Get it as a main dish or sandwich.

Chicken's Road is at 2975 Merrick Rd., Bellmore, 516-221-5222.