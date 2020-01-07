OK, I get it. You don’t want to hear about every margarita-of-the-month that Chili’s has up its sleeve in 2020, especially now, January being everything a margarita is not and vice versa. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that the chain is beginning the year in top shelf fashion, featuring a marg this month made with Patron silver tequila, along with the usual triple sec, etc. There are worse ways to spend 5 bucks. (chilis.com)

Perhaps a bit more seasonally appropriate is Applebee’s, whose January drink of the month is something called a Vodka Rum Frostbite. (Then again, the restaurant does call it a “frosty spin on a beachy cocktail.") In addition to the two spirits already mentioned, the 10-ounce beverage also contains blue Curacao and notes of pineapple and coconut. Given the price point — a ridiculously cheap $1 — it wouldn’t be realistic to expect too much vodka, rum, etc., but, well, there are worse ways to spend a buck.

Applebee’s has also reintroduced a $12.99 all-you-can-eat special for certain entrees. (applebees.com)

A limited-time-only offer is also available over at Ruby Tuesday, where $7.99 will get you a plate of fajitas, and for just $2 more, you can get — you guessed it — a mini margarita. (rubytuesday.com)

Finally, there’s IHOP, which believe it or not has no margaritas on its menu. It does however have an LTO special scheduled to run through the end of March. Every breakfast combo (prices range from $9.99 to $19.89) comes with as many pancakes as you can eat. And on weekdays, all-you-can-eat pancakes and the restaurant’s 2x2x2 combo (two eggs, two pieces of meat) can be had for just $4.99. (ihop.com)