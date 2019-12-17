In yet another sign of its growing presence and success in the salad market, a third Chopt has opened on Long Island. The stores in Woodbury and New Hyde Park were officially joined last Thursday by a Chopt on Old Country Road in Garden City. On opening day, as is traditional with the fast casual chain, customers who made a donation to charity—in this case the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County — were rewarded with free salads.

The newest Chopt, in Westbury Plaza, is the 63rd for the chain, which opened its first store in 2001 in Union Square in Manhattan. The popularity of its salads and wraps has led to locations up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

Chopt is at 946 Old Country Rd. in Westbury, 516-274-7444, choptsalad.com. Opening hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Other locations on the island are at 8285 Jericho Tpke in Woodbury (631-534-7065) and 1606 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park (516-519-8188).