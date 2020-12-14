If your idea of celebrating is letting someone else do the holiday cooking, you have plenty of options this year. Between socially distanced indoor dining, festive (and infrared-heated) outdoor tables, and takeout from restaurant kitchens, markets, and caterers, there is no need to spend Christmas Eve or Christmas Day tied to the stove. Call ahead, because tables will be limited and even professional caterers can’t conjure a roasted duck at the last minute:

NASSAU

Ayhan’s Shish Kebab (283 Main St., Port Washington and 550 Sunrise Hwy., Baldwin) will be serving its Mediterranean specialties on Christmas Eve, and providing takeout as well. More info: ayhansrestaurants.com

Ben’s Kosher Deli locations in Carle Place, Greenvale and Woodbury are offering a holiday dinner for 12 with a choice of hors d’oeuvres or salad, a brisket, turkey, or prime rib, two side dishes, rolls, relish and coleslaw for $319.99. Roast chicken or meatloaf dinners, with accompaniments, cost $115.99 for 6. In addition, the restaurants will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for dining in, too. More info: 800-344-BENS, bensdeli.net

Gatsby’s Landing (1362 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn) will offer an a la carte menu, as well as Christmas specials on Dec. 24 and 25. The restaurant's outdoor dining area, fitted with infrared heaters and plexiglass to block any wind coming off the water, will be available for those who want to dine outside, weather permitting. Reservations required. More info: 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com

Limani (1043 Northern Blvd., Roslyn): The Greek-Mediterranean spot will be open for Christmas Eve, serving regular menu items such as Tunisian octopus, grilled and dressed with virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar; branzino, encased in salt and served tableside; lamb chops with cauliflower and broccoli. They offer indoor dining and outdoor dining in two heated tents. Reservations recommended. More info: 516-869-8989, limani.com

The Mansion at Glen Cove (200 Dosoris Ln., Glen Cove): Open noon-8 p.m. Christmas Eve for a lavish four-course prix fixe meal with appetizers such as stuffed artichoke and jumbo crab cakes, salads including roasted beet and goat cheese, entrees like filet of sole with diver scallops, mushroom ravioli, and grilled filet mignon and lobster with mashed potatoes. It's $65 for adults, $40 ages 13 and younger. Reservations are required and seating is limited. If you’d rather dine at home, the same menu will be available for takeout, with additional side dishes and the option of ordering a whole filet mignon, roasted salmon side, smoked ham or turkey. More info: 516-671-6400, themansionatglencove.com

Oniro Taverna (8289 Jericho Tpk., Woodbury): The Greek spot will serve its regular a la carte menu on Christmas Eve and offers both indoor and outdoor seating. Recent additions to the authentic menu include sesame with honey, raspberry syrup, and apricot preserve, and seafood moussaka with shrimp, scallops, mussels, and béchamel on a bed of zucchini and eggplant. Reservations recommended. Takeout and delivery are also available. More info: 516-367-8250, onirotaverna.com

The Orient (623 Hicksville Rd., Bethpage): For same families, eating Chinese food on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day is along tradition. The Orient will be open on both, serving its acclaimed Cantonese specials and much, much more. More info: 516-822-1010, theorientny.com

Osteria Morini (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City): Celebrated chef Michael White will host dinner on Christmas Eve, offering the regular menu along with holiday specials from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended. More info: 516-604-0870, osteriamorini.com

Rare650 Prime Steak & Sushi (650 Jericho Tpk., Syosset): Now taking reservations for Christmas Eve, when the regular menu plus a holiday prix fixe special will be available. More info: 516-496-8000, rare650.com

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse (600 Old Country Rd., Garden City): Open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and will feature some holiday specials including its "Celebration Surf & Turf," two lobster tails and filet mignon, starting at $54.95. There will also be specially priced festive wines by the bottle and glass, including Veuve Clicquot "Yellow Label Brut." The menu is available for takeout, if you’d prefer to eat your holiday meal at home. More info: 516-222-0220, ruthschris.com

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas (1002 Old Country Rd., Garden City) The restaurant is offering its annual Feast of the Seven Fishes menu daily through Dec. 24. The tapas-style take on the meal includes smoked salmon bruschetta, cod fritters, watercress salad with smoked trout, seared scallops, crispy octopus, and more. The full tasting menu is $65 a person, $95 with wine pairings. Menu selections are also available a la carte. More info: 516-228-5400, spuntinowinebar.com

Uncle Giuseppe’s, with locations in Smithtown, Port Jefferson Station, Melville, East Meadow, Massapequa, and Port Washington, has holiday dinner packages for 6-8 ($229.99) and for 12-15 ($369.99) which include an appetizer platter, salad, pasta, entree, vegetable, and dessert. In addition, there is an extensive a la carte menu, including dozens of seafood dishes if you’d like to put together your own Seven Fishes feast. Order by Dec. 19. More info: uncleg.com

Volpe (7725 Jericho Tpk., Woodbury) The elegant restaurant at The Fox Hollow will have a full a la carte holiday menu for Christmas Eve with seatings from 4 to 6 p.m. Call for reservations. More info: 516-802-7501, thefoxhollow.com

SUFFOLK

Almond (1 Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton): Its 20th annual Christmas Eve suckling pig roast costs $45 a person, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity. The regular menu will also be available. At Almond’s takeout sibling, L & W Market, Christmas dinners must be ordered by Dec. 21 for Christmas Eve pickup from 3-5 p.m. Options included a whole roasted Long Island Duck for $69, honey-glazed hams small and large for $55 and $110, plus appetizer platters, side dishes, desserts. More info: 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

Andreas25 (6300 Jericho Tpk., Commack): Its a la carte menu will be available along with Christmas Eve specials from 1 to 8 p.m. If you’d like to dine in one of the outdoor igloos (there’s no extra charge), reserve by phone. More info: 631-486-7400, andreas25.com

BabaluNY (286 New York Ave., Huntington): Order a Cuban-flavored family-style dinner special on Christmas Eve. In addition, tables of four or more receive a carafe of sangria, mojitos, or margaritas on the house. More info: 631-683-4666, babaluny.com

The Club, a Public Steakhouse (44 Fairway Dr., Port Jefferson): Part of Waterview at the Port Jefferson Country Club, the restaurant will be open Christmas Eve serving a classic steak and seafood menu, plus holiday specials, in a clubby setting with a beautiful water view. Seatings from 3 to 7:30 p.m. More info: 631-473-1440, waterviewportjeff.com.

The Culinary Studio (136 Wall St., Huntington): The caterer has an extensive holiday menu for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day needs, from Brie en croute ($65.95) to a whole beef Wellington ($230) to bouche de noel ($55). Orders must be placed by Dec. 21. pickup is Dec. 24. More info: 631-385-8500, theculinarystudio.com

Green Hill Kitchen (48 Front St., Greenport,): Choose from signature bbq items (just reheat and serve) for takeout and delivery. Smoked or roasted turkey breast feeds 5 to 7 and is priced at $60. Hot-smoked prime beef filet, also feeding 5 to 7, is $160. Smoked and glazed ham, either feeding 4-6 for $90 or 10-12 for $170, is also on the menu. Sides, sauces, and sweets (like baked creamed spinach, cheddar-jalapeno cornbread, cranberry chutney, and burnt cheesecake) supplement the mains. Orders must be placed by Dec. 18 for pck-up Dec. 23-24. Deliveries available Dec. 23 ($100 minimum order with $20 fee). More info: 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Hooks & Chops (6330 Jericho Tpk., Commack): Open from 4 to 8:30 on Christmas Eve, offering a la carte holiday specials, including smoked Maryland crab and mushroom bisque, pastrami smoked salmon, prime rib, and pan-crisped wild striped bass. Reservations recommended. More info: 631-600-0521, hooksandchops.com

ITA Kitchen (45 W. Main St., Bay Shore): If you’d like to dine outside on Christmas Eve, reserve one of ’s greenhouses or igloos (indoor tables are also available). Reserve in advance for a two-hour time slot. On Christmas Eve service will start in the afternoon. An added fee of $125 for the greenhouse and $150 for an igloo includes the first round of drinks. The regular a la carte menu plus seasonal specialties will be available. Takeout is also an option, with special family-style holiday menus for $35, $45, or $65 a person. A feast of the seven fishes menu that includes your choice of seven fish dishes including seafood salad, lobster tail oreganata, baked clams, crab cake, and more. $400 for 10 people. More info: 631-267-5916, itakitchenbayshore.com

Nantuckets Port Jefferson (9 Trader’s Cove, Port Jefferson): The restaurant celebrates Christmas Eve with a four-course prix fixe menu, $48 a person, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Included are salad, choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. More info: 631-509-4848, nantucketsportjefferson.com

Nissen Sushi (5032 Jericho Tpke., Commack): Open for lunch and dinner on Christmas Eve and dinner from 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, you can celebrate with tempura, sushi, sashimi, and a variety of hot entrees like miso Chilean sea bass and rack of baby lamb with butter teriyaki. More info: 631-462-1000, nisensushi.com

SaGhar (111 West Broadway, Port Jefferson): The waterside restaurant will be serving its wide-ranging menu of Indian-fusion food (Kashmiri lamb shank, pan-seared salmon with mustard seeds and curry leaves, mussels masala with coconut and cilantro) on Christmas Eve. More info: 631-473-8300, sagharportjeff.com

1770 House (143 Main St., East Hampton): Bring the upscale eatery's holiday feast home this year. The $500 package serves six people (order by Dec. 19) and includes a ready-to-cook beef tenderloin, eight-bone Berkshire pork rib, boneless leg of lamb or three split and trimmed Long Island ducks. Four cooked side dishes are ready to reheat. Dessert is chocolate chip pie or sticky toffee date cakes, plus caramel popcorn for everyone. Pick up Dec 23-24. More info: 631-324-1770, 1770house.com

Stella Trattoria & Bar (7 Montauk Hwy., Blue Point) is serving a three-course prix fixe holiday menu on Christmas Eve, for $60 a person. Appetizer choices include burrata salad, baked clams oreganata, and jumbo shrimp cocktail. There are a dozen entree choices including prime rib, veal Sorrentino, and lobster ravioli. Dessert — crème brûlée cheesecake, chocolate mousse cake, or mini cannolis — round out the meal. Reservations required. More info: 631-363-7500, stellatrattoria.com