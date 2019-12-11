While many restaurants close on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there are still plenty of hospitable places offering festive holiday dining for those of us who don’t want to cook. Kosher delis and Chinese restaurants often stay open. To be safe, call ahead before heading out to eat. For lunch or dinner at a fancier place, reservations are usually required. Here are some choices:

NASSAU

Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen (140 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale; 516-621-3340, bensdeli.net) will serve its regular menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 24, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 25. That’s great news if you’re craving fried kreplach ($9.99), or kasha varnishkas ($4.29). Warming chicken soup comes with either a matzo ball, kreplach, noodles or rice ($5.49-$5.99). For dessert, there’s chocolate babka ($4.79) or mini rugelach ($3.99). Other locations in Carle Place and Woodbury.

Cassariano Italian Eatery (348 Jericho Tpk., Mineola, 516-280-8990, cassariano.com) offers its regular menu on Christmas Eve. Antipasti include arancini with prosciutto and truffles ($14.50), seafood salad with shrimp, calamari, octopus, and mussels, and carpaccio with arugula and Parmesan ($17.50). A large choice of pastas includes gnocchi with buffalo mozzarella and tomatoes ($22.50), spinach and ricotta ravioli with gorgonzola sauce ($21.50), and spaghetti with lamb meatballs ($22.50). Festive entrees like duck breast with fig risotto ($34.50), zuppa di pesce ($34.50), and veal chop with rosemary demi glaze ($45.50) round out the choices.

Chef Wang (1902 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park; 516-354-2858, chefwangny.com) will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, allowing diners to celebrate Sichuan specialties such as fried beef or lamb with cumin, spicy pork hock, fish with boiling oil soup and cook-at-the-table hot pots. The extensive menu also includes a full roster of Cantonese and Chinese American dishes. Wonton soup, fried rice, lo mein, beef with broccoli, mu shu pork, General Tso’s chicken — all present and accounted for. And there is a full sushi bar menu, too. Most entrees are less than $20.

Eric’s Italian Bistro (70 Old Country Rd., Mineola; 516-280-5675, ericsbistro.com) will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with a special three-course dinner for $58.95. You might start with lobster ravioli, mussels Posillipo, or butternut squash bisque. Main courses feature lasagna, sirloin au poivre, and Brazilian rock lobster tail. A dessert sampler rounds out the meal. Reservations recommended.

Fortune Wheel Seafood Restaurant (3601 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown; 516-579-4700) will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Come to this old-school Chinese restaurant for dim sum as well as well-made classics such as fried squid and spicy salt, shrimp with lobster sauce, kung pao chicken, and eggplant with garlic sauce. Dinner for less than $25 a person. Reservations recommended.

Gatsby’s Landing (1362 Northern Blvd., Roslyn; 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com) will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving dinner from the regular menu, with chef’s specials for the holiday. Start your meal off with mussels with ndjua ($16), fried artichokes with Meyer lemon and Aleppo pepper ($15), or grilled octopus ($22). Raw bar selections include fluke ceviche ($17) and a daily selection of oysters ($18 for 6, $33 for a dozen). Entrees range from roasted duck breast ($35) to a porterhouse for two ($139). Reservations recommended.

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kingfish Oyster Bar (990 Corporate Dr., Westbury, 516-640-5777, kingfishoysterbar.com) is featuring a $55 prix fixe menu on Christmas Eve. First courses include pumpkin ravioli, seared crabcakes, and rock shrimp fritters. Pan-seared duck breast, horseradish-crusted cod, and pork osso bucco are some of the mains. For dessert there is a choice of sticky figgy pudding with salted caramel or brownie sundae with peppermint gelato.

The Orient (623 Hicksville Rd., Bethpage; 516-822-1010, theorientny.com) will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving dim sum from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the regular menu throughout the days. If you enjoy old-school Chinese, you will like the greaseless shrimp toast ($6.50), beautifully lacquered barbecued spare ribs ($10.95) and spicy shrimp with garlic sauce ($14.95).

Palm Court Restaurant at the Carltun (Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, 516-542-0700, thecarltun.com) will host a Christmas Eve prix fixe from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $85 ($35 for kids). Plentiful choices include stuffed artichoke, jumbo shrimp cocktail, and gnocchi Alfredo to start, seafood, beet, or fennel salad, and entrees like seafood risotto, breaded veal chop, and grilled filet mignon. For an additional $125, add a celebratory seafood platter of lobster, King crab, oysters, and clams.

Garden City Hotel (45 Seventh St., Garden City; 516-877-9385, gardencityhotel.com) will host a grand buffet brunch on Christmas Day. The spread will include a chilled seafood display, a Mediterranean table, a salad extravaganza, carving stations, and a pasta-to-order station. $99 for adults, $49.50 for children. Two seatings: 11-11:30 and 2-2:30. Reservations required.

Thyme Restaurant (8 Tower Place, Roslyn, 516-625-2566, thymenewyork.com) will be serving Christmas Eve dinner (with holiday specials) from 4pm to 8:30 p.m. Dinner might include seafood paella, wood-fired double cut pork chops, and filet mignon, or pan-seared East Coast halibut.

SUFFOLK

110 Japan (179 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, 631-673-5888, 110japan.com) is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving its regular menu. In addition to a large selection of sushi, sashimi, and rolls, 110 Japan offers a wide choice of salads (tuna or salmon with avocado and yuzu dressing for $10), soups (lemongrass hot and sour soup for $8), appetizers (rock shrimp tempura for $10), and hot dishes (wagyu beef meatballs for $12; Peking duck dumplings for $10; spicy tuna gyoza for $11).

Almond (1 Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton, 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com) will hold its 19th annual Christmas Eve suckling pig roast with seasonal accompaniments for $36, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Pajama Program, which provides new pajamas and books to children in need. The regular a la carte menu will also be available.

Baron’s Cove (31 Water St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-2101, caperesorts.com) will serve a three-course prix fixe Christmas dinner from 2 to 9 p.m. Starters include a kombocha squash soup, and Oysters Rockefeller. For mains, choose between Christmas maple ham, prime rib, wild striped bass, and duck breast with sweet potato puree. Desserts are classic: honey roast pear with vanilla ice cream, pot de crème, and spiced bread pudding with maple crème anglaise. $74 for adults, $28 for children. Reservations required.

Bistro 72 at the Hotel Indigo (1830 West Main St., Riverhead, 631-369-3325, bistro-72.com) offers a three-course prix fixe dinner on both the 24th and the 25th, from 3pm to close. For $59 ($22.50 for kids under 12), choose an appetizer (French onion soup or a spring mix salad with strawberries, walnuts, and champagne vinaigrette), an entrée (seafood linguini, honey-glazed ham, and filet mignon are among the options), and dessert (crème brulee, chocolate chip bread pudding, or hazelnut gelato cake).

Jonathan’s Ristorante (15 Wall St., Huntington; 631-549-0055, jonathansristorante.com) will offer a special Christmas Eve menu as well as its regular dinner menu from 4 to 9 p.m. Just for the holiday: butternut squash soup with caramelized walnuts ($10), spaghetti with lobster and baby artichokes ($34), a 16-ounce rack of lamb with roasted potatoes ($46), and halibut with puy lentil salad ($38). Reservations recommended.

The LakeHouse (135 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-666-0995, thelakehouserest.com) will be open on Christmas Eve, offering its regular menu in its festively decorated dining rooms, complete with glowing fireplaces and views of the Great South Bay. Order a platter of artisanal cheeses and charcuterie, or a platter from the raw bar to enjoy with drinks. The starter menu features crispy suckling pig with quail egg and Parmesan polenta, yellowfin tuna tartare, and Littleneck clam chowder. The entree menu offers pepper-crusted venison, grilled wagyu beef sirloin cap and Parmesan-crusted local cod filet

The Maidstone (207 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-5006) is serving prix fixe meals on both Christmas Eve (from 5 to 10:30) and Christmas Day (from noon to 8). The Christmas Eve dinner includes a choice of appetizers (roasted chestnut soup, duck confit salad, beet and apple salad), mains (roast turkey, beef tenderloin, porchetta, sweet potato and kale Buddha bowl), and dessert (apple strudel, pumpkin cheesecake, figgy pudding) for $85, $40 for kids. On Christmas Day, the feast begins with a basket of baked goods, moves on to salad and chestnut soup, standing rib roast, roasted lamb loins, or a vegan Christmas tart with miso gravy, and concludes with the same dessert choices as Christmas Eve. Adults pay $120, kids eat for $40.

Nick and Toni’s (136 N. Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com) will offer a la carte specials for Christmas Eve, beginning at 5:45. They include: Grilled octopus salad with roasted red piquillo peppers ($21), Cioppino with lobster, Dungeness crab, and monkfish, ($48), and chocolate chestnut tiramisu trivle ($15). Reservations recommended.

Preston House and Hotel (428 Main St., Riverhead, 631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com) offers its regular menu from 4pm to 8pm on Christmas Eve. Festive dishes recommended for the meal: foie gras torchon with fig mostarda ($24), crispy pork belly with mutsu apple and nappa cabbage ($16), cheese pumpkin agnolotti ($22), black sea bass with southern grits ($30). There are also a variety of grilled meats, from an 8-ounce flat iron steak ($30) to a 24-ounce bone-in ribeye ($70), served with your choice of black garlic bordelaise, au poivre, or chimichurri sauce. Reservations recommended.

Restaurant Mirabelle (150 Main St., Stony Brook; 631-751-0555, lessings.com) is cooking a special three-course Christmas Eve dinner. The meal begins with an appetizer such as roasted foie gras or French onion soup. Indulgent main courses include roasted lamb loin or prime rib, plus a choice of dessert; $68 for adults, half- price for children 10 and younger. Reservations required.

Sandbar (55 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor, 631-498-6188, lessings.com) will serve a special Christmas Eve menu. Appetizers will include pan roasted foie gras with celery root puree ($30), Oysters Rockefeller ($18), and chickpea fries with sriracha aioli ($13). Holiday entrees like red wine braised short ribs ($30), trofie pasta with chestnuts and sausage ($26), and Peconic Bay scallops fricassee ($38) will be served. Enjoy ginger almond tart or cinnamon donuts for dessert ($12). Reservations required.

View (3 Consuelo Place, Oakdale; 631-589-2694, lessings.com) will feature a special a la carte menu on Christmas Eve. A raw bar includes oysters with red wine mignonette ($3 each) and Little Neck clams with horseradish ($1.75 each. Tuna tartare ($15) and Peking duck tacos ($14) are among the appetizers. In addition to pan-seared scallops with lobster-truffle risotto ($38) and roasted Scottish salmon with French lentils ($29), entrees will include Maine lobster garganelli ($30) and roasted chicken breast with sage and sausage stuffing ($29). Reservations recommended.

Wave Seafood and Steak (25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-928-5200, danfords.com) is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering special menus for both holidays. Christmas Eve is a prix fixe, at $69.95 per person. Featured appetizers include seared sea scallops with wasabi beurre blanc, broccoli and Cheddar soup, and baked clams with shrimp, bacon, and red pepper. Marinated lamb chops with crispy polenta, surf and turf, and rib-eye are among the entree choices. For dessert, there will be tiramisu and eggnog crème brûlée. On Christmas Day there will be a grand buffet for $58.95 a person, $24.95 for kids. Reservations recommended.