Thanksgiving is behind us, but we can still be thankful for restaurant workers willing to feed us on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This sampling of establishments open includes a nice variety to suit different tastes and budgets. Reservations are recommended, as tables are limited.

NASSAU

Eric’s Italian Bistro (70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola): Eric's will be offering a three-course prix fixe Christmas Eve dinner ($69.95) with plenty of choices. First courses include mussels Posilippo, lobster ravioli and meatballs in marinara sauce. Among 10 entree choices are chicken or veal Parmigiana, filet of wild salmon Dijon, braised New Zealand Lamb shank and Brazilian rock lobster tail. A sampler platter will be brought to the table for dessert. More info: 516-280-5675, ericsbistro.com

Beijing House (170 Jericho Tpk., Syosset): If Chinese food is a Christmas tradition for you and yours, you might head to this highly regarded spot on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The large menu includes many authentic dishes (cucumber and jellyfish salad, shredded pork tripe in spicy sauce) as well as familiar favorites (kung pao chicken, crispy spring rolls). More info: 516-864-0702, beijinghouseus.com

The Mansion at Glen Cove (200 Dosoris Ln., Glen Cove): On Christmas Eve, attend a buffet brunch (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or buffet dinner (from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.). The brunch ($62 for adults, $30 for kids) features a made-to-order omelette station; an Italian station with pastas and eggplant rollatini; a crepe station; entrees including braised short ribs with mushroom sauce and baked flounder with lemon butter sauce; and assorted cakes and pies for dessert. At dinner ($90 for adults, $45 kids), there will be a seafood bar; antipasti; a salad bar; and an array of seafood specialties including mussels in garlic tomato sauce, shrimp scampi, and risotto with scallops, clams, and shrimp. A carving station will serve grilled filet mignon and Yellowfin tuna. Assorted cakes and pies for dessert. A glass of wine is included for adults. More info: 516-751-5623, themansionatglencove.com

Mara’s Southern Kitchen (236 W. Jericho Tpk., Syosset): This Cajun and Creole spot aims to please everyone this Christmas Eve with its regular menu plus holiday specials. In addition to duck confit, there will be multiple seafood choices for diners interested in a seven fishes-type feast. These might include crab fingers and Mara’s "killer" shrimp (shell-on jumbo shrimp simmered in a broth made with 20 herbs and spices). Beyond the restaurant’s signature pies, there will be decadent dessert specials which may include red velvet cake, dark chocolate cake and Prosecco cherry tiramisu. Last seating is at 8:30 p.m. More info: 516-554-5510, marasouthernkitchen.com

Lido Kosher Deli (641 ½ E. Park Ave., Long Beach): If you are craving an overstuffed chopped liver sandwich ($12.95) or a triple decker pastrami, corned beef and tongue ($18.95) on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, head over to Lido Kosher Deli, where stuffed derma ($4.25), noodle pudding ($3.95), and Coney Island knishes ($4.25) are also on the holiday (and everyday) menu. More info: 516-431-4411, lidokosherdeli.com

The Milleridge (585 N. Broadway, Jericho): In addition to a tree lighting, caroling and breakfast with Santa leading up to the holiday, the Milleridge Inn is hosting a sit-down prix fixe dinner on Christmas Eve. From noon to 6:30 p.m., diners will be served a choice of starter (onion soup, Caesar salad, shrimp cocktail), an entree (prime rib, braised lamb shank, baked ham, pan-roasted salmon) and a dessert (seven layer cake, apple pie, old-fashioned rice pudding). There is a separate kids’ menu that includes macaroni and cheese; chicken tenders and fries; and roast turkey with mashed potatoes. $69.95 for adults, $35.95 ages 2-12. More info: 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com

The Onion Tree (242 Sea Cliff Ave., Sea Cliff): This modern Indian spot will be serving its a la carte menu on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Celebrate with Bombay gumbo with cinnamon, cloves, cumin, and coriander ($14); Darjeeling-style short ribs with lemongrass, scallions, and ginger ($24); palak paneer pizza ($22); spicy lamb curry ($29); chicken korma ($27) and much more. More info: 516-916-5353, theoniontree.com

Prime 1024 (1024 Northern Blvd., Roslyn): Prime 1024 will be open on Christmas Eve, serving its a la carte menu of raw bar items, pastas, thin crust pizzas and top-grade steaks and chops. Of special interest to large holiday groups: for-the-table cuts including a 48-ounce prime Porterhouse steak ($145) and a 40-ounce prime Tomahawk steak ($135). More info: 516-621-1024, prime1024.com

SUFFOLK

Almond Restaurant (1 Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton): Almond has announced their 21st annual Christmas Eve Berkshire suckling pig roast (sourced this year from Roaming Acres Farm) served with seasonal accompaniments for $49. The regular a la carte menu will also be available. Hours on Christmas Eve are 5 to 9 p.m. More info: 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

F.A.N. Authentic Chinese Cuisine (534 Commack Rd., Deer Park): Head here if you’d like a Szechuan feast for the holiday. Open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, this eatery offers bold and spicy dishes including West Lake minced beef soup with egg white drops, Szechuan chili-braised whole fish, and green scallion and spinach egg fried rice. More info: 631-586-6888, fanchinesefood.com

Baron’s Cove (31 West Water St., Sag Harbor): Christmas dinner at Baron’s Cove will be celebrated from 4 to 9:30 p.m. The four-course prix fixe ($110 per person, $30 for kids) begins with small bites (your choice of goat cheese tartlet, shrimp cocktail or broiled oysters), proceeds to clam chowder or a winter greens salad, continues with a choice of entree (prime rib, glazed ham, crab cakes, pappardelle with chanterelles), and ends with a festive dessert (petite choux buns with espresso custard, bread pudding with bourbon caramel, or New York cheesecake). More info: 631-725-2100, caperesorts.com

The Melting Pot (2377 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale): For $55 per person, enjoy a fondue prix fixe on Christmas Eve. You’ll get your choice of cheese fondue; a Greek or Caesar salad; an entree that includes filet mignon, chicken, Teriyaki sirloin, shrimp, salmon, and dipping sauces; and a choice of chocolate fondue. More info: 631-752-4242, meltingpot.com

The Fifth Season (34 East Broadway, Port Jefferson): The Fifth Season has a four-course prix fixe on Christmas Eve for $75 per person. To start, there will be sausage, roasted pepper, and ricotta empanadas. The choices for second course include potato and fennel soup, olive oil-poached striped bass cakes, and butternut squash and walnut ravioli. Mains include options like bacon and fig-glazed Berkshire pork chop, Long Island duck breast, and oven roasted filet mignon with sour cream and chive mashed potatoes. For dessert, there will be pear crumb tart, spiced cheesecake, vegan toasted almond cake and peppermint gelato-stuffed profiterole. More info: 631-477-8500, thefifth-season.com

Centro Trattoria & Wine Bar (336 West Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays): If it’s a feast of the seven fishes you are after, make a reservation here on Christmas Eve from 4 to 10 p.m. The restaurant will be offering a special holiday menu featuring the traditional Italian seafood lineup. More info: 631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

Saghar (111 West Broadway, Port Jefferson): Saghar will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving its extensive a la carte menu of traditional Indian (chicken tikka masala), fusion (rack of lamb with fig chutney and saffron curry mash) and American (clams on the half shell, lobster mac and cheese, filet mignon au poivre) specialties. More info: 631-473-8300, sagharportjeff.com

Union Steak and Sushi (40 Bowden Square, Southampton): Union Steak and Sushi will be hosting a four-course prix fixe on Christmas Eve for $69 per person. Start your meal with lobster bisque or a salad of baby greens. Move on to an appetizer: jumbo lump crab cake, warm artichoke and spinach fondue, and bao buns with hoisin bbq pork loin are among the choices. Entrees include festive favorites like beef Wellington, seared rack of lamb with scallop potatoes, and maple-glazed Cornish game hens. For dessert, there will be mocha tiramisu, warm apple tartlet, or fresh berries and cream. More info: 631-377-3500, dineatunion.com