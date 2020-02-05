TODAY'S PAPER
Chubs Burgers Burritos & Heroes opens in Farmingville

Many heroes (such as this one, the 38) come overstuffed with multiple meats and cheeses at Chubs Burgers Burritos & Heroes, which has opened in Farmingville. Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

On a recent afternoon, a customer walked into the Medford butcher shop Chubs Meats and — probably because the place resembles a deli — asked for a hero. Owner Ryan Jones shook his head. "Sorry, we're sold out," he said, "but we have some down the road at our new place." Jones gave him directions; it was about a five-minute drive north, in Farmingville, and off the guy went in search of his sandwich.

It was this kind of recurrent scenario that compelled Jones to open Chubs Burgers Burritos & Heroes, his second business, in late January. "I've always wanted to do it," said Jones, 35, a former touring drummer who took over the butcher shop six years ago, growing it to 18 employees and a loyal clientele that includes more than a dozen local fire departments. "People come in here just to hang out," said Jones, who is known to rib his regulars. "We sell lots and lots of meat."

Last May, Jones took over the Farmingville spot that would become the hero shop, turning it into a homey takeout place with a sign outside that reads "Eat here or we'll both starve." And, underneath that, "God Bless America." 

Jones planned and replanned the menu over several months, he said, but was always going to include the Pennylane, an enormous hero of fried chicken cutlets, Colby-Jack cheese and Thousand Island dressing that has been a standard-bearer at Chubs Meats. It's now one of about 20 heroes, constructed on bread baked farther down Horseblock Road, that are sold here. Almost all are named for the people or customers Jones has known — such as the 38, a hero so gargantuan (roast beef, ham, capicola, Genoa salami, pepperoni, turkey, mozzarella and American cheese) and that each half requires two hands. At $13.99, it rings in at the upper range of Chubs' heroes, most of which fall between $7.99 and $11.99.

Chubs' burritos only faintly resemble Tex-Mex versions, instead coming in unexpected combinations such as grilled shrimp, marinated skirt steak, mozzarella, coleslaw and "savage" sauce (The Chub N Turf, $13.99) or Buffalo chicken tenders, mac-and-cheese, bacon, Tater Tots and blue cheese (Hey Darnold, $9.99). Burgers are ground daily from brisket, chuck and hanger steak, and start at $5.99; and there are also wraps, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads, including one named for Jones' wife, Christine.

Jones said he may add breakfast sandwiches in the future, and though the newest Chubs does not have seats, come warmer weather there are a bank of picnic tables out back. 

Chubs Burgers Burritos & Heroes opens daily at 10 a.m. at 625 Horseblock Rd., Farmingville. 631-880-7999. chubbsbbh.com

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

