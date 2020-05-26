Chuck E. Cheese is sharing more than just the stage with Munch's Make Believe Band mate Pasqually--they're also sharing kitchen space.

The chain launched Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, a virtual kitchen operating out of Chuck E. Cheese locations on Long Island. The food is available only for delivery or pickup through Grubhub.

So what’s the difference between the two?

Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings’ pizza "features a thicker crust, extra sauce and new blends of cheeses and seasonings, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience,” according to a statement from Chuck E. Cheese..

Aside from traditional pizza, the virtual kitchen also offers pies in homestyle barbecue chicken, all-vegetable, all-meat and supreme, which features pepperoni, sausage, beef, olives, mushrooms, red onions and green peppers. Bone-in and boneless wings, cheesy bread and a chocolate chip cookie pizza make up the rest of the menu.

Likewise, in April Applebee's launched its own virtual kitchen on Grubhub dubbed Neighborhood Wings by Applebee's.

"This virtual restaurant allows guests to get their Applebee’s wings fix and gives us the opportunity to test out new items made for wing-lovers that aren’t on our main menu. For example, the new Honey Pepper Sauce wing flavor and the ability to order higher wing increments," said Scott Gladstone, vice president of strategy and development.

Besides boneless and twice-fried wings, the chain's bestseller, the menu features macaroni and cheese and finger foods such as chicken tenders, soft pretzels, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, fries, chips and salsa.