Fire shutters 26-year-old Churrasqueira Bairrada in Mineola

Churrasqueira Bairrada in Mineola has been shuttered by

Churrasqueira Bairrada in Mineola has been shuttered by a kitchen fire. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
A kitchen fire on Saturday afternoon has closed Mineola’s Portuguese restaurant, Churrasqueira Bairrada. According to Nassau County Police Department, fire departments from Mineola and six other towns responded to a call about smoke coming from 144 Jericho Tpke. The building was evacuated, the fire was extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

A sign on the restaurant’s front door reads, “Due to fire, we will be temporarily closed.”

Churrasqueira Bairrada, which opened in 1993, is one of the oldest Portuguese barbecue restaurants on Long Island. It specialized in rodizio, an all-you-can-eat style that actually began in Brazil wherein skewered meats grilled over wood are brought to the table until the diner says, “uncle.” At Bairrada, the rodizio cost $35.95. The menu also included traditional entrees of meat and fish.

We’ll let you know when the restaurant reopens.

144 Jericho Tpke., Mineola; 516-739-3856, churrasqueira.com

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

