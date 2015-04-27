TODAY'S PAPER
By JOAN REMINICK

Magic Taco rises from the ashes for Cinco de Mayo

Magic Taco Corp. in Islip Terrace served up savory scrambled egg and tofu tacos. Photo Credit: Bruce Gilbert

Magic Taco Corp. of Islip Terrace, which burned to the ground in January, will get to live another day. And not just any day, but May 5, the Mexican holiday known as Cinco de Mayo.  

Chef co-owner Devin Delgado said that he and partner Steven Scalesse will be staging a Magic Taco “takeover” at Scalesse’s restaurant, Tullulah’s in Bay Shore. Which means that on May 5, you’ll find the some of the same inventive tacos that earned the little shack a three-star rating last summer.  And if tacos aren’t your thing, you’ll also be able to order off a limited menu from Tullulah’s.

While Delgado anticipates a huge — and potentially chaotic — turnout, he noted that Tullulah's is accepting advanced reservations, which are strongly recommended.

For updates on the pop-up, check out Instagram as well as the Facebook pages for both Tullulah’s and Magic Taco Corp.

Tullulah’s is at 12 4th Ave., Bay Shore, 631-969-9800

