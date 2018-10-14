TODAY'S PAPER
Ciro's Pizzeria opens its third Long Island branch, in Glen Head

Ciro's Pizzeria in Glen Head, featuring whole wheat

Ciro's Pizzeria in Glen Head, featuring whole wheat pizza with grilled chicken and vegetables. Photo Credit: Ciro’s Pizzeria

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Ciro's Pizzeria, a mainstay in Floral Park and in East Meadow, has opened a branch in Glen Head.

The newcomer, on Glen Cove Avenue, is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Ciro's in East Meadow arrived in 1997; the original in Floral Park, 1975, has been under current management since 1982.

The latest reflects its predecessors with a broad range of pies, including specialty pizzas topped with grilled chicken and sauteed vegetables for a lighter approach to those capped with baked ziti, eggplant rollatini and Buffalo-style chicken. The specialty pizzas are $19-$27.

Ciro's also prepares the familiar Neapolitan and Sicilian pizzas, for $16.50 and $19.25; and slices, from $2.75 to $4.75; cheese and meat-filled calzones, $6.75 and $8.75.

The house appetizers take in traditional Italian-American favorites, such as baked clams, fried calamari, mussels marinara, and a hot antipasto. They're $4.50 to $16.95. Sandwiches: $8.25 to $11. Main courses, including chicken parmigiana, veal and peppers, and shrimp fra diavolo are $18.95 to $25.95.

Ciro's Pizzeria, 689 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, 516-671-8982, cirosofthenorthshore.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

