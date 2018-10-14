Ciro's Pizzeria, a mainstay in Floral Park and in East Meadow, has opened a branch in Glen Head.

The newcomer, on Glen Cove Avenue, is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Ciro's in East Meadow arrived in 1997; the original in Floral Park, 1975, has been under current management since 1982.

The latest reflects its predecessors with a broad range of pies, including specialty pizzas topped with grilled chicken and sauteed vegetables for a lighter approach to those capped with baked ziti, eggplant rollatini and Buffalo-style chicken. The specialty pizzas are $19-$27.

Ciro's also prepares the familiar Neapolitan and Sicilian pizzas, for $16.50 and $19.25; and slices, from $2.75 to $4.75; cheese and meat-filled calzones, $6.75 and $8.75.

The house appetizers take in traditional Italian-American favorites, such as baked clams, fried calamari, mussels marinara, and a hot antipasto. They're $4.50 to $16.95. Sandwiches: $8.25 to $11. Main courses, including chicken parmigiana, veal and peppers, and shrimp fra diavolo are $18.95 to $25.95.

Ciro's Pizzeria, 689 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, 516-671-8982, cirosofthenorthshore.com