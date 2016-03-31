Spicy fried chicken sandwiches from all-star chef David Chang and pizzas from the team whose lineup includes heavy hitters Shake Shack and Blue Smoke are leading off the 2016 season for hungry fans at Citi Field, it was announced Wednesday.

The choices from Chang, whose Momofuku empire extends from Manhattan and Washington, D.C., to Toronto and Sydney, will take in the sandwiches currently available at Madison Square Garden and the East Village, fries, and cookies from his Milk Bar.

Fuku will be located at field level, behind section 102.

Papa Rosso, from Danny Meyer and the Union Square Hospitality Group, will add Margherita, pepperoni, and mushroom-and-cheese pies to the roster of the National League Champions. That mushroom-cheese number fills the bases with Fontina, pecorino, and ricotta.

The Papa Rosso pizzas will be available at a counter at Citi Field’s “Taste of the City” food section, where Shake Shack, Blue Smoke, Box Frites, and El Verano Taqueria are situated.

And the Pepsi Porch, a right-field veteran since the ballpark opened in 2009, has been traded for the Coca-Cola Corner. Coca-Cola is celebrating the Met’s NL Championship with a 12-ounce can.

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Smartwater, Dasani bottle water and Gold Peak Iced Tea are the rookie drinks.

As you’d expect from a club that had such a successful 2015, many of last year’s favorites are returning. Sophomore sluggers include Pat LaFrieda’s filet mignon sandwich, ricotta-stuffed meatballs and a steak alla pizzaiola hero from Rao’s; and maple-glazed bacon on a stick from Pig Guy NYC. Dave Pasternack’s clam-and-corn chowder and basket of fried rock shrimp are back, as are sushi from Daruma of Tokyo and an Italian hero sandwich from Mama’s of Corona.

More than 20 New York State beers will be sold, including Blue Point Toasted Lager and Mosaic Session IPA; Brooklyn Lager and Brooklyn Summer Ale; Sixpoint Brewery’s Sweet Action; Rockaway Brewing Co.’s ESB; and Queens Brewery’s Blvd Session IPA and Lager.