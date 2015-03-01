TODAY'S PAPER
By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Citi Field's new food lineup

Pat LaFrieda's Original Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich from

Pat LaFrieda's Original Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, located on the Field Level concourse adjacent to Section 139 at Citi Field.

Citi Field is beefing up the 2015 lineup.

Pat LaFrieda, whose meatball sliders will cross many plates at the ballpark, also greets opening day with a  filet mignon sandwich, leading off rookie additions that include a taste of Rao's lemon chicken, fried chicken from Tribeca Grill, and Two Boots' pizzas.

Chef Josh Capon, whose teams have included Lure Fishbar and Bowery Meat Co., brings in braised short rib grilled cheese. Your newcomers also take in a hero sandwich from Mama's of Corona, lobster nachos at Catch of the Day, and Pig Guy NYC's dipped-bacon smores.

They'll be competing off the field with Shake Shack burgers and Blue Smoke barbecue, among Citi Field's perennial all-stars.

The prices haven't been set yet for the new dishes, some of which will be available at several locations at the stadium..

 

 

 

 

 

 

