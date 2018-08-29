Citi Island Seafood Takeout has opened in Shirley, serving spirited Caribbean dishes at moderate prices.

Owner Gwen Rivera, who operated a restaurant on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, oversees the takeout spot in a strip mall on Northern Boulevard, west of William Floyd Parkway.

Prices range from $12 to $25. The dishes include fried clams, oysters and catfish; shrimp and chips; conch fritters and chips; steamed salmon with vegetables; curry crab; crab in garlic-and-butter sauce; shrimp scampi-style; a combination of beef sausage and shrimp in gravy; and a "steam bowl" that takes in shrimp, crab, mussels, sausage and corn.

The takeout spot is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday; noon to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday,

Citi Island Seafood Takeout, 60 Northern Blvd., Shirley, 631-772-7227