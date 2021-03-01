TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Clementine's Plant Based Deli & Bakery opens in Sayville

The meatless fried "chicken" sandwich at Clementine's, a

The meatless fried "chicken" sandwich at Clementine's, a vegan deli in Sayville. Credit: Newsday/Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

By most measures, we've been caught in a downpour of fried chicken sandwiches for months. From national chains to locally-owned independents to ghost kitchens, crispy-chicken cutlets on a bun have become the main currency of pandemic-era takeout. It's also one of its mostly tightly competitive categories.

Which makes it a genuine surprise to be moonstruck by a chicken-less version of the same found at a deli in Sayville — and one that comes on toast, no less, that you can only get on Fridays, and may sell out before lunchtime is over.

I nabbed one of the last crispy buttermilk "chicken" sandwiches at Clementine’s Plant Based Deli & Bakery, a three-week-old spot run by daughter-mother team Chloe and Cira Jones, before it was gone before the end of a busy lunchtime. Two generous slabs of tempeh, fried crispy and layered with vegan Cheddar and pickles make for a two-handed kind of sandwich, one that hums with a bristling tension of fat, acid and crunch. To say it’s a dead ringer for other fried chicken sandwiches would be an insult, as it eclipses several "real" versions.

I wish I knew more about Clementine’s, but I’ve been unable to reach either Jones. An in-person visit made it clear why — there was a long line for lunch and both were busy in the back. it was clear that a lot of plant-based eaters along the South Shore have been waiting for.

This I know: For now, Clementine’s opens at 11 a.m. from Friday to Sunday, with a shortlist of specials released earlier in the week. This past Friday marked the appearance of the fried chicken/tempeh sandwich, plus a pulled jackfruit-and-coleslaw sandwich (jackfruit easily mimics pulled pork), bowls of chili, and cornbread with maple butter. Saturday ushers in empanadas, plus another "chicken" sandwich with mole, corn salsa and lime crema; on Sunday, a breakfast sandwich of faux sausage with cheese on a croissant, and a take on fried-"chicken" with waffles, accented by blueberry compote. All of these larger dishes are $13, and can sell out well before close; there are three tables for eating here in a bare-bones space with a vibrant graffiti-like mural on one wall.

This kitchen is also a bakery, and the case out front was filled with cupcakes such as orange-chocolate and cookies-and-cream; in the last few weeks, Clementine's has also rolled out cookies, snickerdoodle mini-cakes and brown-banana bread. Behind the counter, I think I spy a soft-serve ice cream machine, too.

Clementine’s Plant Based Deli & Bakery, 4836 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville. 631-664-1270. veggingoutatclementimes.com

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Latest reviews

South Korean traditional band members wearing face masks The Latest: Navajo Nation new virus cases on downward trend
A wax statue of actor John Hamm stands NYC steakhouse stunt: A wax Don Draper hanging at the bar
Salvatore DiBenedetto, aka The Grubfather, in his new Social media star The Grubfather opens Huntington eatery
New York Times editor Bill Hamilton appears in NYT editor Bill Hamilton joining publisher Celadon Books
FILE - In this June 27, 2019, file McPlant and more: Beyond Meat inks McDonald's, Yum deals
At Chef Gigi's Place in Franklin Square, a Top LI pizzeria changes owner and direction
Didn’t find what you were looking for?