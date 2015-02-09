Closed for now: Sabroso in East Meadow

Sabroso, a destination for Dominican cooking, is expected to be closed for three months because of construction work.

The popular East Meadow spot is known for its empanadas, roast pork, pork ribs, and stews, including goat, oxtail, and the Dominican specialty, sancocho, with meat and vegetables. Cuban sandwiches and flan also have been mainstays.

Call the restaurant and you'll receive the message that it will be "closed until May due to heavy construction."

The restaurant received a two-star rating in Newsday in 2013.

Sabroso, 224 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow; 516-307-1750.