TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
49° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants
By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Closed for now: Sabroso in East Meadow

Sabroso in East Meadow. (Aug. 9, 2013)

Sabroso in East Meadow. (Aug. 9, 2013) Photo Credit: Yana Paskova

Print

Sabroso, a destination for Dominican cooking, is expected to be closed for three months because of construction work.

The popular East Meadow spot is known for its empanadas, roast pork, pork ribs, and stews, including goat, oxtail, and the Dominican specialty, sancocho, with meat and vegetables. Cuban sandwiches and flan also have been mainstays.

Call the restaurant and you'll receive the message that it will be "closed until May due to heavy construction."

The restaurant received a two-star rating in Newsday in 2013.

Sabroso, 224 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow; 516-307-1750.

By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer