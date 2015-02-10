TODAY'S PAPER
By JOAN REMINICK

Closed in Huntington: 34 New Street

The fried chicken at Huntington's 34 New Street

The fried chicken at Huntington's 34 New Street was a forte.

A fixture in Huntington since 2001, 34 New Street has closed. A post on its Facebook page says the restaurant lost its lease.

The place, which offered pizza, had a large menu. Still, there was one dish that stood out from all the rest: fried chicken. When ordering it, you were advised of a wait of close to half an hour. Well worth it. It was described on the menu as “lightly seasoned, coated with our light, slightly peppery homemade batter.” It came out of the fryer crisp, light and entirely delectable.

