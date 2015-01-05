TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Reminick

Closed in Long Beach: Paninis & Bikinis

The Baywatch Babe breakfast burrito, a whole-wheat tortilla stuffed with egg whites, spinach, tomato, mushroom and melted Cheddar, at Paninis & Bikinis. Photo Credit: Jeremy Bales

It had a name that was hard to forget: Paninis & Bikinis. Now, the Long Beach eatery that expanded and relaunched nearly a year after superstorm Sandy took its toll, has closed. According to chef-owner Jason Schatzberg, it was hard to survive in the post-Sandy economic climate -- especially since many of the area’s residents have yet to return to their homes.

Last spring, I visited the casual counter-serve place on West Beech Street and tried two breakfast sandwiches: the healthy Baywatch Babe breakfast burrito, which had egg whites, vegetables and Cheddar, and the less virtuous Sun Belt breakfast panino, essentially a BLT with scrambled eggs. Good eating, both.

 

