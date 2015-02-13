Closed in Mineola: Brown Box Cafe

Gone from the busy Mineola lunch scene is Brown Box Cafe, a breakfast and lunch spot situated on the corner of Main and 2nd Streets.

The casual counter-serve eatery did a lot of takeout and also delivered to surrounding businesses, with everything packaged in cute little brown boxes. An innovative touch was a meatball bar featuring such mix-and-match combinations as vegetarian meatballs in tomato sauce and beef balls with marinara and mozzarella. There were wraps, soups and salads, as well as house-baked desserts.