TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
45° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants

Closed in Mineola: Brown Box Cafe

A lunch delivery from the Brown Box Cafe

A lunch delivery from the Brown Box Cafe in Mineola. ( April 30, 2012) Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By JOAN REMINICK joan.reminick@newsday.com
Print

Gone from the busy Mineola lunch scene is Brown Box Cafe, a breakfast and lunch spot situated on the corner of Main and 2nd Streets.

The casual counter-serve eatery did a lot of takeout and also delivered to surrounding businesses, with everything packaged in cute little brown boxes. An innovative touch was a meatball bar featuring such mix-and-match combinations as vegetarian meatballs in tomato sauce and beef balls with marinara and mozzarella. There were wraps, soups and salads, as well as house-baked desserts.

By JOAN REMINICK joan.reminick@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer