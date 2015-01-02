TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants
By Joan Reminick

Closed in Woodbury: Laguna Grille

Laguna Grille was known for its

Laguna Grille was known for its "Kids Eat Free" deal. Photo Credit: Ken Sawchuk

Print

Laguna Grille, a fixture in Woodbury since 2000, has closed.

The restaurant, situated in the Woodbury Village Shopping Center, had a Latin-Caribbean theme and a family-friendly vibe. It was known for its kids-eat-free policy and had recently introduced a prix fixe tapas menu.

While ownership changed over the years, the freewheeling eatery sprouted two branches, one in Westbury and one in Locust Valley, neither of which lasted very long.

What will go into the vacant Woodbury space remains to be seen.

By Joan Reminick

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer