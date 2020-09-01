Cloud Nine is bringing novelty ice cream to Patchogue. The spot, opened earlier this summer, specializes in the popular cereal-and-ice-cream mashup dessert.

“We went to the city for my birthday in 2018 to a place like this that does cereal and ice cream mixed together,” owner Lexi Balunas said. “My boyfriend [who co-owns the shop] tried it and thought it was amazing … and he always wanted to open a business, but never knew what he wanted to do,” she said of how Cloud Nine came to be. And just like that, it became a no-brainer for the couple, who have a combined background in restaurants and sales.

Here, customers choose a style — ice cream swirl in a cup or cone, $7, or milkshake, $8 — then move on to their choice of two out of 18 cereal options, from Cap’n Crunch to Cocoa Pebbles, French toast Crunch and Lucky Charms. The cereal and vanilla ice cream base are then blended together using a machine. The outcome is something like a crunchy, soft-serve ice cream treat. Last stop: toppings. The dessert is topped with a cookie, candy, fruit or nut topping (think cookie dough, crushed Oreos, gummy bears, strawberries, almonds, coconut flakes), and a drizzling of chocolate, strawberry, caramel, grape jelly, honey, maple syrup or peanut butter.

“We use vanilla ice cream as the base, but a lot of people come in asking for chocolate or strawberry — you’re actually creating your own custom flavor of ice cream using the cereal, though. So, we only use vanilla, but that’s because once you mix it with ice cream, it’s no longer vanilla ice cream. It’s whatever flavor you created with the cereal,” Balunas said.

The shop also has nine variations of specials, like the Dark and Salty (Reese's Puffs and Cocoa Pebbles topped with chocolate sprinkles, pretzels and peanut butter sauce) and Trix or Treat (Trix & Rice Krispies topped with Trix, rainbow sprinkles, a Rice Krispie treat and strawberry drizzle).

Those not interested in an ice cream creation can opt for a cereal bowl, $6, instead.

“We found out about Spoons in Nassau, so we went out a few time and tried it. We wanted to really bring it out to Suffolk,” Balunas said. And after an initial deal fell through at an East Setauket location, they happened upon the corner location right off Main Street that was last Bar A Dessert. “It was a blessing in disguise,” she said of the first deal falling through. “He’s from Sayville and I’m from Ronkonkoma, so this is a lot closer to home from us.”

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cloud Nine is at 38 S. Ocean Ave. in Patchogue. It’s open daily — Mondays to Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. cloudninecerealbar.com. 631-627-8006.