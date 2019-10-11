Coche Comedor in Amagansett and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend
The 27th annual Hamptons International Film Festival is unspooling in East Hampton, where food taste isn't limited to the screen. Here are three excellent choices if you're festival-bound, or just enjoying the pleasures of fall on the East End.
Coche Comedor in Amagansett arrived in summer, redefining what a Mexican restaurant could be on Long Island. So far, it's the eatery of the year. Recommended: housemade chips and salsas; ceviche of scallops or sea bass; tuna tartare tacos; grilled octopus; grilled whole fish of the day; chicken adobo; chicken tamal; duck fried rice; cod al pastor; pork carnitas; pork barbacoa; tres leches cake; chocolate flan; sundae with churros. Moderate to expensive.
Coche Comedor, 74A Montauk Hwy., Amagansett, 631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com
Rowdy Hall in East Hampton is a colorful, very satisfying mix of pub and bistro, with casual style and food you'll enjoy year-round. Recommended: onion soup gratinee; New England clam chowder; Roquefort-walnut salad with Boston lettuce and frisee; fried oyster salad; hamburger; fish burger; croque monsieur; Cuban sandwich; lobster roll; chili; duck confit poutine; fish and chips; steak frites; brioche bread pudding; banana cream pie. Moderate to expensive.
Rowdy Hall, 10 Main St. (Parrish Mews), East Hampton, 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com
The 1770 House in East Hampton is a Top 10 restaurant for fine dining under chef Michael Rozzi. It's a historic inn, too. Recommended: yellowfin tuna crudo; spicy Montauk fluke tartare; Balsam Farm beet salad with Catapano Farm feta; swordfish a la plancha; seared local sea scallops; Scottish salmon with coconut and green curry; roasted chicken; strip steak with marrow sauce; lobster roll; hamburger; meatloaf; St. Louis-style pork ribs; sticky date cake; warm dark chocolate brownie; cheese board. Expensive.
The 1770 House, 143 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-1770, 1770house.com
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.