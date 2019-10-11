The 27th annual Hamptons International Film Festival is unspooling in East Hampton, where food taste isn't limited to the screen. Here are three excellent choices if you're festival-bound, or just enjoying the pleasures of fall on the East End.

Coche Comedor in Amagansett arrived in summer, redefining what a Mexican restaurant could be on Long Island. So far, it's the eatery of the year. Recommended: housemade chips and salsas; ceviche of scallops or sea bass; tuna tartare tacos; grilled octopus; grilled whole fish of the day; chicken adobo; chicken tamal; duck fried rice; cod al pastor; pork carnitas; pork barbacoa; tres leches cake; chocolate flan; sundae with churros. Moderate to expensive.

Coche Comedor, 74A Montauk Hwy., Amagansett, 631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com

Rowdy Hall in East Hampton is a colorful, very satisfying mix of pub and bistro, with casual style and food you'll enjoy year-round. Recommended: onion soup gratinee; New England clam chowder; Roquefort-walnut salad with Boston lettuce and frisee; fried oyster salad; hamburger; fish burger; croque monsieur; Cuban sandwich; lobster roll; chili; duck confit poutine; fish and chips; steak frites; brioche bread pudding; banana cream pie. Moderate to expensive.

Rowdy Hall, 10 Main St. (Parrish Mews), East Hampton, 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

The 1770 House in East Hampton is a Top 10 restaurant for fine dining under chef Michael Rozzi. It's a historic inn, too. Recommended: yellowfin tuna crudo; spicy Montauk fluke tartare; Balsam Farm beet salad with Catapano Farm feta; swordfish a la plancha; seared local sea scallops; Scottish salmon with coconut and green curry; roasted chicken; strip steak with marrow sauce; lobster roll; hamburger; meatloaf; St. Louis-style pork ribs; sticky date cake; warm dark chocolate brownie; cheese board. Expensive.

The 1770 House, 143 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-1770, 1770house.com